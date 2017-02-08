Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Edoardo Dalmonte
Inter Milan suffer Juventus defeat as Ivan Perisic sees red

Juventus edged Inter Milan to continue their march towards the Serie A title.
Juventus edged Inter Milan to continue their march towards the Serie A title.
Juventus edged Inter Milan to continue their march towards the Serie A title.

Inter Milan lost 1-0 at Juventus on Sunday evening but still proved they can tussle with the big boys.

An exciting first half saw both sides come close on numerous occasions -- Juventus hitting the woodwork twice, the Nerazzurri having as many strong penalty appeals waved away -- before Juan Cuadrado sent a thunderbolt past Samir Handanovic to break the deadlock before the break.

Unable to shake things up in the second half, things went further south for Inter when ref Nicola Rizzoli sent off Ivan Perisic at the death for foul language.

Positives

Inter's first half was a strong one: who else in Serie A can say they've come to Turin and played on an equal footing? The attack looks capable of unleashing its powers out of the blue, a stark contrast to the plodding Frank De Boer days. The defence generally behaved well, and Handanovic looked very good. As regrettable as it was, the team's anger at the end also showed they care.

Negatives

The second half performance was too confused. While the refereeing was of a shockingly low standard, Cuadrado's goal owed to slack defending on the corner, and was the sixth or so dangerous chance Massimiliano Allegri's men created. The defending was good, but couldn't quite stop such a speedy, classy opponent.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- A strong mark for the first half, though Antonio Candreva looked awkward at wing-back. Brave to change the lineup and go at Juventus, Stefano Pioli was bereft of a Plan B, and was wrong to sub Marcelo Brozovic for Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Samir Handanovic, 7 -- Made save after save, and was blameless for the goal. Kept Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala off the scoresheet.

DF Jeison Murillo, 6 -- The howler many feared did not materialise, and the Colombian also looked remarkably poised in the back three. Didn't come off his interesting battle with Mario Mandzukic badly at all.

DF Gary Medel, 7 -- It's hard to forget that he won two Copa Americas playing in this position. Great reading of the game, good anticipation and passing. Needs to tighten up on the likes of Dybala.

DF Joao Miranda, 6 -- May appreciate the extra body to limit his running and coverage duties. Certainly never looked too hassled here.

MF Antonio Candreva, 5 -- Not his role. Doesn't have the defensive nous to stop someone like Alex Sandro and didn't contribute to the attack.

MF Marcelo Brozovic, 5 -- Didn't have the desired impact and was slapdash in his distribution.

MF Roberto Gagliardini, 7 -- Those feet light up the midfield. Assured and with an excellent feel for the pass. Has been dangerous on corners in every game he's played here. Rash in the tackle, however.

MF Joao Mario, 6 -- Dipped in the second half, but may have found his role making those beautiful runs. Shaved the post with a stunner.

MF Danilo D'Ambrosio, 6 -- This could well be his role. Allowed to roam and attack the ball carrier, the former Granata man was also given more time to travel down the wing. Final product still lacking. Actually contained Cuadrado for much of the first half, too.

MF Ivan Perisic, 7 -- He gets a pass for his red card (who hasn't yelled at Rizzoli?), and was active throughout. Put some nice crosses in and always seemed to have Stephan Lichtsteiner's number.

FW Mauro Icardi, 5 -- Nice flicks, showing an instinctive feel for the position. But poor in front of goal. Hard to fault him for lacking commitment.

Substitutes

MF Geoffrey Kondogbia, 5 -- Thrown on to do someone else's job, didn't have an impact.

FW Eder, 5 -- Missed his chance to impress.

FW Rodrigo Palacio, N/R -- No impact.

Comments

