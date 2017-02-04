Pioli, rapidly improving Inter face biggest test yet at Juventus

Stewart Robson has concerns about Inter Milan's defence entering their away clash with Juventus.

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti examines Juve's new formation, Roma's collapse at Sampdoria and Inter's impressive run of form.

Stefano Pioli faces the sternest test of his Inter Milan career this Sunday, his charges heading to Turin to face bitter foes Juventus in the latest incarnation of the Derby d'Italia.

Having won seven straight Serie A games, fans have rightly been wondering whether the San Siro side is ready to capture the first signature victory of Pioli's tenure.

There is certainly cause to back the Nerazzurri: after all, they've already beaten Juventus this season, completing a sensational comeback to triumph 2-1 at the San Siro back in September.

A star that night and in last year's sensational Coppa Italia duel, Ivan Perisic is playing very well at the moment -- and gets to face the rickety Stephan Lichtsteiner on the left -- while Mauro Icardi has netted seven goals in eight Serie A games against the Old Lady.

Far from underestimating the Nerazzurri, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain claimed that they "are [playing] like Real Madrid", while Gianluigi Buffon has flat out said that the Milanese side were in better form than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It's rather ironic that the Galacticos are being bandied around here: after all, most of us would trust the Bianconeri over Inter to beat Real at present. After all, there's a reason Juventus are mentioned in the same bracket as the La Liga giants, while Inter have not qualified for Champions League football since the days of Leonardo.

Simply put, it's one thing to beat Palermo, Udinese and Sassuolo in tight away games, another to go to a ground where Juventus boast a stunning 27-game Serie A winning streak (the Old Lady has only lost on the road), where Lazio, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina have all already been bested.

At the risk of waxing pessimistic and being wrong once again, it is this columnist's opinion that Inter need to go into Juventus Stadium with low expectations, and focus on winning the war (Champions League qualification), not the battle.

After all, the odds don't stack up in Inter's favour: the Bianconeri's current incarnation is a remorseless killing machine, one that has recovered from the occasional defeat to grind out win after win. Max Allegri's men reacted to that 2-1 loss by winning eight league games out of nine. Inter, on the other hand, fell to Cagliari at home less than a month after trumping Juventus on that magical night, resulting in Frank de Boer's sacking few weeks later.

Stefano Piolo has completely turned Inter Milan around but Sunday will be a real measuring-stick game against Juve.

The optimists among us will point at the Bianconeri starting all those games poorly, -- midfielder Roberto Gagliardini stressing the importance of making a strong early impression against a side that allowed Genoa, Fiorentina and AC Milan to walk over them.

But is this really what Inter do? Their last three away wins have all come in the second half, Pioli's tactics stressing defensive solidity and generally doing little in front of goal. Juve, on the other hand, have smashed in eight of their last 10 goals in all competitions in the first half.

As much as Pioli's arrival has turned things around, Alberto di Vita recently calculated that Inter actually concede more shots on goal than they did under predecessor Frank de Boer. Gonzalo Higuain's penchant for big goals (he's already netted winners against Roma and Napoli) contrasts with the headaches the whole backline had against Lazio in midweek. Juventus have already netted 10 goals from set pieces this season, too, a big plus if the short Gary Medel starts on Sunday.

Fitness is also not on Inter's side: while Inter have operated a minimal turnover of late -- a red flag for a team that won away games thanks to individual feat -- Juventus only have Mario Lemina on the treatment table, a sharp contrast to their long casualty list ahead of last March's loss to Bayern Munich.

Expert Adam Digby has also pointed out that the Bianconeri's recent shift to 4-2-3-1 (they've always lost with 3-5-2) has seen them confound opponents like Lazio, who came out of the Juventus Stadium with their bones shattered.

As much as they've looked promising, Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic are not natural defensive midfielders, and face a stern test in handling Paulo Dybala, who has looked scintillating since the new year.

There's more: while Coach Pioli has never beaten Juventus as a coach, the oft-underestimated Max Allegri has a (remarkably Conte-like) tendency to study up on opponents and improve on previous defeats. Milan were able to trump him twice earlier this season, but were manhandled at Juventus last week.

To put it bluntly, a result on Sunday would be nice, but not indispensable. As Hernan Crespo recently told the Gazzetta, "it's not critical that [Inter] win -- if they can get a draw, it will help them continue to grow. Inter need to make the most of the fact they are not playing in Europe".

Performing well on Sunday is amply sufficient, proof that these seven league wins were based on Inter's merit, and not the opposition's fault. It is far more important for Inter to be ready for their real six-pointers...against Roma and Napoli.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.