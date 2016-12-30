Inter Milan edge Udinese thanks to Ivan Perisic double

Ivan Perisic's double was enough for Inter Milan to turn their match around against Udinese.

Inter Milan edged Udinese 2-1 away from home on Sunday, courtesy of Ivan Perisic's double.

Jakub Jankto rifled home the opener but Stefano Pioli's men claimed a crucial three points with Perisic netting an 87th minute winner.

Positives

Perisic is finally living up to his promise. Scoring from a set piece was another positive, a category in which Inter have struggled.

Negatives

Inter can't move the ball around against compact defences. That's a major worry. A bulky attacker in Duvan Zapata gave the whole backline huge headaches in one-on-ones.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Pioli got his substitutions right, with Joao Mario's introduction turning the match in Inter's favour.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Samir Handanovic, 6 -- Blameless for the goal, he had Udinese's poor attack to thank, only saving two dangerous-looking crosses and a Seko Fofana effort from outside the box.

DF Danilo D'Ambrosio, 5 -- Looked better in the second half, but was exposed on numerous occasions at the back. Bundled over in the attack that led to Rodrigo De Paul hitting the post, and failed to pick up Jankto's run that resulted in the opener.

DF Joao Miranda, 7 -- Zapata was rarely a problem down the middle, though he did let the Colombian barge past him on the flanks a couple of times.

DF Jeison Murillo, 4 -- Nearly gifted Udinese a second after De Paul hit the post, a chance he had contributed to by getting outmuscled by Zapata in the first place. Struggled when he had to come out to cover for D'Ambrosio's forays. Bamboozled by Jankto when the Czech youngster skimmed the post. Gary Medel is breathing down his neck.

DF Cristian Ansaldi, 5 -- Messy contribution going forward, where he doesn't possess either the burst of pace or trickery to beat defenders, or accuracy in crossing. Missed De Paul's key run when Inter were reeling, a basic error which should have led to a second.

MF Marcelo Brozovic, 5 -- Inaccurate and sub-par compared to his recent outings, though he did at least try to pump the ball forwards. Picked up a yellow, so will miss the Chievo game through suspension.

MF Geoffrey Kondogbia, 5 -- Can be sloppy in possession, and failed to pass crisply.

MF Ever Banega, 5 -- Again, a couple of decent highlights (linking up with Perisic or feeding it to Antonio Candreva) can't mask 55 minutes of general inactivity. His talent is not in doubt but his usefulness to a side that can't move the ball around is.

MF Antonio Candreva, 5 -- Wasn't as involved as usual, never really beat his man and failed to contribute dangerous service down the middle. Like Brozovic, he's allowed the occasional off-day.

FW Mauro Icardi, 6 -- Provided the assist for the equaliser out of nothing. Is he to blame if nobody can get him the ball? The Udinese defence was terrified at the idea of him running at them, proof that he needs to be given something to work with. A rare accurate cross from Candreva wasn't met with a surging run, however, so this was hardly a strong performance.

MF Ivan Perisic, 8 -- Took his two goals (especially the second) beautifully. This can't mask a lethargic first half, though he did look more involved in the second, earning a dangerous free kick by cutting inside and firing it just wide. Like Candreva, you wonder how dangerous he could be if he occasionally dropped deep.

Substitutes

MF Joao Mario, 7 -- Changed the game, his arrival coinciding with Inter's longest period of possession inside the Udinese half. The Nerazzurri had previously failed to keep the ball there for long. Provided the set piece assist for the winner, too.

FW Eder, 6 -- Around 10 minutes of hard running resulted in the free kick that brought home the winner. Useful.

DF Marco Andreolli, N/R -- Inter's eternal prospect is now 30, and came on just to waste time.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.