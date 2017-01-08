Inter Milan hunting third in Serie A as Stefano Pioli plots better 2017

Inter Milan are plotting a return to the Champions League.

Having taken stock of the season so far, Inter Milan are in a promising position following the festive break, just five points shy of third in Serie A.

They look to have turned a corner under coach Stefano Pioli. The squad is talented and have a very kind run of games to kick off the year. With Juventus appearing to have killed off the title race -- though all neutrals will be glad to be wrong on that one -- the opposition doesn't look that strong and is, for the most part, unlikely to shell out on big players in January.

Then again, there are many reasons to believe that nabbing third is, at best, an unlikely outcome. It could happen, sure, but it's a possibility more than a probability.

Admittedly, it's a bit much to expect both Milan, Lazio and Atalanta to keep up their current pace, but it would be arrogant to claim that at least one of those sides have no chance of doing so, in spite of their weaker squad structure, lack of experience and likely absence of transfer activity.

Lazio qualifying for the Champions League is nothing unheard of, for example. Pioli managed it two seasons ago, winning eight straight Serie A games from February onwards.

Fans will be reassured the Nerazzurri are on a three-game streak, but this involved beating a weakened Sassuolo, Inter's first away win since September. Meanwhile, their main rivals for second and third, Napoli and Roma, blitzed their way to 81 and 83 league points in the 2016 calendar year, one of the best tallies in Europe. For comparison's sake, Inter's annus horribilis saw them rack up a measly 58 points.

This is not to act like Inter are a mess. Pioli is working on the defence in a remarkably similar way to what predecessor Roberto Mancini did last season. Then again, once opponents adapt as they did with Mancini's team, the Nerazzurri will have another obstacle to climb -- something main rivals Roma and Napoli have done time and time again.

Stefano Pioli is the man charged with getting Inter Milan back to Europe's elite competition.

They may fall short when it comes to winning the Scudetto, but they've earned enough wins to keep hitting the top three. Luciano Spalletti has four second places (but no titles) under his belt already, while Napoli climbed back into third recently despite not boasting the centre-forward that was normally so vital to Maurizio Sarri's system.

While most of Napoli and Roma's players have achieved a certain consistency in recent years, Inter have one good half season to write home about, and that was a string of unsustainable 1-0 wins.

Then again, it's not all bad news: while the Mancini comparison holds true, the current Inter have a far better attacking identity, leading Serie A in chances created (246), but languishing in sixth for goals scored (28). You can assume the Nerazzurri will improve to the mean and score more goals. The recent clinical streak seen in the Lazio game, where the visitors were killed off in 15 minutes after having the better of the first half, is an encouraging sign. If players like Antonio Candreva, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic can stay consistent, this attacking midfield should be worth another 15-20 goals.

Early 2017 could see Inter rocket into the atmosphere: Sunday's opponents, Udinese, have conceded 12 home goals, only bettered by the relegation pack. Pescara and Palermo are just terrible, with Empoli's survival likely guaranteed only by Crotone's shocking form. Roberto Donadoni is running on previous form, his Bologna side winning only seven Serie A games since February. Inter could snag a convincing 15-18 points if you add the home game with Chievo.

The good news is that fighting for third isn't the be all and all here. Having started the campaign catastrophically, it would be welcome to see out the season without so much drama.

If Mancini's first Inter teams developed by storming the second half of the season in both 2004-05 and 2005-06, so can this one.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.