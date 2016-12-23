Mauro Icardi, Ever Banega lead Inter to impressive win vs Lazio

Mauro Icardi squandered a couple of early chances before notching a fine brace in Wednesday's win.

It took Inter one minute and 47 seconds to floor an impressive Lazio early in the second half. After a hard-fought start in which the visitors had had the lion's share of the (few) chances, the Nerazzurri landed a powerful one-two punch on 54 and 56 minutes, with Mauro Icardi putting an end to the game nine minutes later. Wednesday's 3-0 win was Inter's best game by a long shot this season and also their third clean sheet in a row, something one could only have dreamed of a few days ago.

Positives

Inter looked composed even when the Eagles were creating more, forcing them to work down the wings or cross the area -- as Felipe Anderson did. The Nerazzurri kept their shape all along, and matched Lazio for intensity in the first half. This team looks fitter and more compact, the defenders more comfortable and the midfielders more of a unit, even with two changes being made due to Felipe Melo and Joao Mario's suspensions.

You know who kills dangerous opponents and inflicts crushing (but not flattering) scorelines on them? Elite teams do.

Negatives

"Gabigol" should have been thrown on before Palacio. That's it.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Is it too early to get excited? Very possibly. But who would have expected Inter to not concede for three games in a row, or handle one of Serie A's most entertaining (and composed) outfits as Lazio are fifth in the league in chances created and sixth in shots attempted? Forget over-hyped psychology: if a team looks comfortable, it means the coach has got his tactics right and his players are buying in. Duds like Geoffrey Kondogbia, Cristian Ansaldi and Danilo D'Ambrosio finally look like they belong. Something's happening here.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Samir Handanovic, 7 -- Was helped by D'Ambrosio on a couple of occasions but made a couple of important saves, one on a stinger from outside the box.

DF, Danilo D'Ambrosio, 8 -- Regularly criticized by fans, the former Torino man was exceptional in defence and his calm demeanour was essential as he turned away two dangerous shots. Was timely in the tackle (five in total) and helpful up front. Showed good touch, didn't slow down the attack and delivered a beautiful cross for the second. Bravo!

DF Joao Miranda, 8 -- Ciro who? An unfortunate prematch article used Immobile and Icardi as examples of strikers in a December crisis. Thanks to Miranda, things got even worse for the Azzurri striker, who actually looked sharp in possession but simply couldn't break through the middle. Was there to help Ansaldi when Anderson went off on one.

DF Jeison Murillo, 7 -- Another example of why this defence can thrive when afforded cover in midfield. His sense of anticipation came in hand when he cleaned out Immobile with one of his four successful tackles.

DF Cristian Ansaldi, 7 -- It was a joy to watch him surging forward, once dispossessing an opponent and immediately receiving Ivan Perisic's back-heeled one-two in stride. Solid in defence, though he struggled to deal with Felipe Anderson, whose dangerous attacks often started on his wing.

MF Marcelo Brozovic, 7 -- Again, one doesn't want to get carried away with one game but the Croatian looked composed in the middle and won a few balls cleanly. Made short, clever passes to keep the ball moving and the team in shape, as well as position himself to attack better. Always looking for the vertical option and found space cleverly.

MF Geoffrey Kondogbia, 7 -- What, he's playing well now too? Is Stefano Pioli football's answer to a genuine self-help book? Looks convincing when not asked to cover an outstretched team's numerous gaps, made one fewer pass (61) than "Brozo" and finally looked like something when feeding it forward, or indeed when dribbling. Opponents will fear him if he gives three of them the slip like he did seconds out of the tunnel.

MF Ever Banega, 8 -- The screamer alone is worthy of such a mark, especially for a man who has been inaccurate since joining. Smart in positioning, the Argentine sat behind the Lazio midfield to help his team-mates move forward. Proved that he can compete for a place by adding the assist for the third.

FW Antonio Candreva, 7 -- The decision to move him into the middle has been a triumph, with even Ivan Perisic cutting inside if the former Lazio man is deep. Worked hard against his old team, and it said a lot that either D'Ambrosio or himself were always an outlet from the right. Inter didn't use to try the long ball into the onrushing right-winger, a quick play which nearly gave a (possibly fouled) Icardi the opener.

FW Mauro Icardi, 9 -- Don't fall for the 'quiet game' nonsense, the Argentine was busy when he was called into play, providing Perisic with a first-half cross that should have been buried. When he got service (i.e. the second half) he scored his sixth (!) Serie A brace with ruthless efficiency.

MF Ivan Perisic, 6 -- Someone else who worked more than he is given credit for. Lacked sharpness in the first half, but looks to be building a relationship with Ansaldi. Had almost as many touches as Candreva, which shows to what extent he was involved.

Substitutes

DF Yuto Nagatomo, 6 -- One nice cross, but fluffed another, too. If there's something D'Ambrosio and Ansaldi have over him, it's their (relative) sharpness in the final third.

FW Rodrigo Palacio, NR -- Worked hard when he came on.

FW Gabigol, NR -- At this rate, he'll get a full 90 minutes in about two months' time. Hard to see how he isn't edging Palacio, especially with a comfortable lead already established. Showed some nice things.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.