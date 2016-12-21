ESPN FC
Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Inter Milan U19 Home
Scores & Fixtures
Now Playing
Inter Milan vs Chievo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-15th January, 2017
Inter Milan U19
54 minutes ago
Related Videos
Inter Milan vs Chievo-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-15th January, 2017
Inter Milan U19
52 minutes ago
Read
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
Udinese
6 days ago
Read
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
Udinese
6 days ago
Read
Inter Milan vs Lazio-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 21, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Lazio-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 21, 2016
Read
Sassuolo vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Sassuolo vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Genoa-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Genoa-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Napoli vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-3rd December 2016
Inter Milan U19
Dec 2, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 28, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 28, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Crotone-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Crotone-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016
Sampdoria
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016
Sampdoria
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Atalanta vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
Atalanta
Oct 23, 2016
Read
Atalanta vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
Atalanta
Oct 23, 2016
Read