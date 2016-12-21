Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Inter Milan vs Chievo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-15th January, 2017

Inter Milan U19

Related Videos

Inter Milan vs Chievo-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-15th January, 2017

Inter Milan U19
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese
Udinese vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese
Inter Milan vs Lazio-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Lazio-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-22nd December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Sassuolo vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Sassuolo vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Genoa-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Genoa-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Napoli vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-3rd December 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016

AC Milan
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016

AC Milan
Inter Milan vs Crotone-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Crotone-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016

Sampdoria
Sampdoria vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-31st October 2016

Sampdoria
Atalanta vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016

Atalanta
Atalanta vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016

Atalanta
