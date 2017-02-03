Lazar Markovic impresses but Hull undone by referee at Arsenal

After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull.

Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.

Marco Silva says Mark Clattenburg apologised to Hull City after allowing Alexis Sanchez's goal after a handball.

Hull City delivered against the Premier League elite once again but Marco Silva's men were left to rue two awful decisions as they were beaten 2-0 at Arsenal. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a blatant handball from a yard out before Mark Clattenburg then opted against sending off Kieran Gibbs when he hauled down Lazar Markovic as he burst clear on goal.

Disallowing the opener and reducing Arsenal to 10 men would have made it a very different game. As it was, City ended up a man light when Sam Clucas handled on the line, allowing Sanchez to add a second from the spot.

Positives

After the 0-0 draw with Manchester United and the 2-0 win over Liverpool, Silva's men again showed no fear against the Premier League's big guns. Long periods of the game were controlled by the visitors, who recovered well from an uncertain start. The man to catch the eye consistently was Markovic, whose pace took him in behind Arsenal time and again. The enigmatic winger needs to revive his Premier League career away from Liverpool and Hull might be the big winners of this loan deal. Fellow new boys Oumar Niasse and Alfred N'Diaye also impressed.

Negatives

Blaming officials can be an easy way out but Hull had every right to expect more from Clattenburg, rated as one of the best officials in European football. The opening goal, deflecting in off Sanchez's hand, had to be disallowed, while Gibbs could count himself hugely fortunate not to be sent off. Perhaps only the distance Markovic had left to travel spared the defender a red but it was a poor call. Instead it will be City who are missing a player through suspension next time out. Clucas' first red card in his career came in stoppage time, ruling him out of the crucial home game with Burnley.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- An unusual call from Marko Silva favoured Markovic over Evandro at the start but having the pace on the flanks made Hull a dangerous proposition. On another day, the same approach might well have earned a point or three.

Player ratings

GK Eldin Jakupovic, 5 -- A rash and ill-advised charge from his goal effectively led to Clucas' dismissal when leaving his goal exposed, and he was not always comfortable with the ball at his feet. Below his recent high standards.

DF Omar Elabdellaoui, 6 -- The Norway international got the nod ahead of Ahmed Elmohamady at right-back and did a tidy, if unspectacular, job. Withdrawn for the returning Egyptian for the final quarter.

DF Harry Maguire, 7 -- Hull will be hard-pushed to hold on to their young defender if he continues to play like this. A key part of a well-drilled defence but also showed his adroit passing range when launching attacks from deep.

DF Andrea Ranocchia, 7 -- This continues to be a pleasing introduction to the Premier League for the man loaned from Inter Milan. Never ruffled by Arsenal's attack, showing a good understanding with Maguire. Booked for a naughty tackle.

DF Andy Robertson, 7 -- Showed far more intent down his flank than Elabdellaoui, pushing forward with a number of dangerous breaks. Strong in his defensive duties as well and unlucky to see a goal-line clearance turned in by Sanchez.

Lazar Markovic showed his ability against Arsenal and one of his attacks could have seen Kieran Gibbs sent off.

MF Lazar Markovic, 8 -- So often a pretender during his time with Liverpool, a loan to Hull has sparked his season into life. Two great breaks could have brought goals for Niasse while a third should have seen Gibbs sent off.

MF Tom Huddlestone, 6 -- City's best player of 2017 fell below his levels in a patchy display that included some unusually sloppy passing. Helped his side control the game in the second half but replaced late on.

MF Alfred N'Diaye, 7 -- Only two games into his Hull career but he looks well-equipped to fill the void of Jake Livermore. Physical and dominating, he also mixed it up with some crisp passing to spread play.

MF Sam Clucas, 6 -- Almost endured a nightmare start with an inexplicable pass, but his work-rate helped to ruffle Arsenal feathers. Kept going right up until his sending off when handling on the line to deny Lucas Perez.

MF Kamil Grosicki, 6 -- The flashes of the winger's ability suggested he has plenty to offer City and one cross with the outside of his right foot was excellent. The only trouble was that he faded badly as the game wore on.

FW Oumar Niasse, 7 -- Twice he was denied by Petr Cech before a header was sent into the side netting but this was still a very good attacking performance from the lone frontman. Terrific work-rate set the tone up front.

Substitutes

MF Evandro, 6 -- Unlucky to be dropped in truth but did little to make the manager regret his decision.

DF Ahmed Elmohamady, n/a -- Back from the African Nations Cup and added a greater attacking edge down the right.

FW Adama Diomande, n/a -- Fluffed a big headed chance from Evandro's corner.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.