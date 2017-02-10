Charismatic Marco Silva gives Hull hope in Premier League survival bid

Marco Silva believes Hull City can survive in the Premier League.

Marco Silva has achieved plenty during his five weeks in charge of Hull City. Seven points from four Premier League games have dragged the Tigers back into the relegation pack, while a flagging squad has been freshened by the arrival of seven new signings.

Silva's greatest achievement to date, though, has been to unite a club that has so often been fractured with division.

City still have problems, with irreconcilable differences between owners and supporters undermining hopes of long-term prosperity, yet Silva is demanding that the focus only be on his team between now and May. Nothing else matters in his uncluttered mind.

That clarity and drive has been clear in an introduction to English football that few envisaged. Silva made it four home wins in succession when beating Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium last weekend, while he has also managed to halt a run of away defeats that spanned five months. Just for good measure, the 0-0 draw at Manchester United was City's first point at Old Trafford since 1924.

Such results have quickly won over sceptical supporters and now there is a sudden expectation -- not just hope -- that this season will end with survival.

The optimistic outlook could hardly be in greater contrast to the final days of Mike Phelan's reign. Three points from a possible 27 had drained belief in both players and supporters and the 3-1 loss at West Brom on January 2 captured a bedraggled team running on empty.

Phelan will stress this turnaround could have been his had the support given to Silva gone his way, an argument that holds some water, but it is hard to imagine City being better-equipped to avoid relegation than they are now.

Those of a cautious mind will point towards Phelan banking seven points from his first four games in charge through August and into September, the same haul as Silva, but this does not feel like a honeymoon period. There is a sense of sustainability this time around.

A guarded Silva offers very little insight into his methods but that is only adding to supporters' fascination. Players have revealed that days off can be counted on one hand, while Silva's meticulous approach also has its admirers in the dressing room.

Most importantly, though, the impact has been immediate. Silva could not afford to hang around at the KCOM Stadium and results underline how he has not wasted a minute. A 3-1 win over Bournemouth was huge for morale, while there was even encouragement found in a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Hull boosted their survival prospects with a rousing win over Liverpool last time out.

However, the 0-0 draw at Manchester United and then the 2-0 win over Liverpool are the results that have made all the difference. Back-to-back clean-sheets against two of the Premier League's strongest attacks were proof that Silva has transformed a side that was previously leaking goals at an alarming rate.

The next challenge will be to continue this miserly run at Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime. Although most would gladly accept a point from the Emirates, a win would take the Tigers out of the relegation zone for the first time since late October.

Winning away to Arsenal would be nothing new to Silva. He was in charge of an Olympiakos side that claimed a famous 3-2 victory at the Emirates in last season's Champions League, coming desperately close to knocking Arsene Wenger's side out in the group stages.

That night he said his players had not been "scared" of the Gunners and that will again be the message when he leads City to the capital. The point taken from Old Trafford last week should certainly help and Arsenal's current wobble ensures there has never been a better time to visit. A whole season is threatening to implode under Wenger after back-to-back defeats against Watford and Chelsea. Getting the first goal, then, could be huge for the Tigers.

Silva and his side are the ones without an ounce of pressure. Their big games come after this at home to Burnley and away to Leicester. Anything this weekend would be a bonus.

Supporters would ordinarily travel to Arsenal fearing the worst but Silva has changed all that during his month in charge. The clouds that have hung heavy over the KCOM Stadium in recent times are being chased away by the charismatic new boss.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.