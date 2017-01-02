Overmatched Hull City's team effort impressive in EFL Cup defeat to United

The FC crew praise Man United's performance over Hull in the EFL Cup and touch on Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton.

On a night that threatened to see Hull City's hopes of reaching Wembley flat-line, there is still a pulse to be found in Marco Silva's side. It is faint after second-half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini put Manchester United firmly in the driving seat with a 2-0 advantage, but just to be still alive felt like an achievement for a team that has been decimated by injuries. Two midfielders played in defence with a defender in midfield, capturing the very definition of a makeshift side. Fellaini's late goal, though, ensures there is a long, long way back from here.

Positives

With Jake Livermore ruled out due to illness and Michael Dawson unable to recover from a shoulder injury, there were fears City would go down without trace at Old Trafford. That was never the case thanks to a disciplined structure implemented by Silva, protecting Eldin Jakupovic for long periods. Tom Huddlestone, captain for the night, deserved credit playing in an unfamiliar role, as was Josh Tymon, the 17-year-old left-back asked to play in midfield. The spirit in this team remains undimmed by the change of management.

Negatives

A lot of the hard work felt as though it was undone by Fellaini's 87th minute header, handing City a challenge that in all probability will prove beyond them even on home soil. The greater problem, directly impacting on their survival hopes in the Premier League, is the pressure building on a badly depleted squad. Markus Henriksen's suspected dislocated shoulder and a knock to Tymon ensures as many as 11 players could be unavailable for Saturday's crucial Premier League game at home to Bournemouth. The ills of an abysmal summer have never felt more damaging.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Jose Mourinho will have tipped his cap to the efforts of countryman Silva. Despite a long list of absentees, he set up his side to frustrate Manchester United. That was all he could ever have hoped for.

Player ratings (1-10, with 10 the best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Eldin Jakupovic, 7 -- Avoided the examination some had expected after producing an excellent low save to deny Mata in the opening minutes. Little he could do about either of the goals as City's defence buckled under crosses.

DF David Meyler, 6 -- A central midfielder by trade but that has not been particularly apparent in his last two outings at right-back. Went about his defensive duties well in the main but was out jumped by Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the opener.

DF Harry Maguire, 7 -- At one point in the first half it looked as though he could net a remarkable goal with an unchecked run to the United box, but his best work came in defence, keeping things tight under huge pressure.

DF Tom Huddlestone, 8 -- Captain for the night and led by example in an alien position of a centre-back. Unfazed by United's flood of attacks, dropping off intelligently to limit the threat of Marcus Rashford in behind.

DF Andy Robertson, 6 -- Another member of the defence to emerge with credit, even if he was left isolated on the back post for Fellaini's late header. Stayed compact and left much of the attacking to Tymon.

MF Markus Henriksen, n/a -- Joined an uncomfortably long injury list when appearing to dislocate his shoulder when clashing with Paul Pogba after just 16 minutes. Applauded off by home fans.

MF Sam Clucas, 7 -- Up against the team he idolised as a youngster, there was much to admire in his performance. Good awareness to find space on the ball and worked tirelessly to protect the defensive line.

Hull players leave disappointed after their depleted team lost to Man United in the EFL Cup.

MF Ryan Mason, 7 -- A run of games in a central role is showing signs of promise for the former Tottenham man. No longer the man on the periphery, he rolled up his sleeves and dug in. On an upward curve.

MF Josh Tymon, 6 -- A surprise inclusion in midfield after Livermore was struck down by illness, but played beyond his tender years. No sign of anxiety for the teenager, who is earning a big reputation.

FW Robert Snodgrass, 7 -- The man with the attacking quality for City, showing again why he is being courted by both West Ham and Middlesbrough. A danger from set-pieces but also a tricky, hard-working outlet.

FW Adama Diomande, 5 -- It is hard to fault the industry of the frontman, who spent most of the game in midfield. Struck the post with an offside flag up but did frustrate with his use of possession at times.

Substitutes

FW Abel Hernandez, 6 -- Introduced far earlier than expected and worked David De Gea down low. Otherwise left too isolated.

MF Shaun Maloney, n/a -- Another cameo off the bench for the Scot, who scuffed a half-chance wide.

DF James Weir, n/a -- The former United rookie enjoyed a late, late role in stoppage time.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.