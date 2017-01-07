Hull City break from English tradition but can Marco Silva find success?

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison discuss the appointment of new Hull City boss, Marco Silva.

The last time Hull City placed their faith in a foreign coach was in 2002. Jan Molby had impressed during spells in charge of Swansea City and Kidderminster Harriers, convincing chairman Adam Pearson that the Dane would be the man to finally inspire an escape from the fourth tier.

Pearson was wrong. the former Liverpool midfielder lasted just seven months in charge, axed in favour of eventual two-time promotion-winning boss Peter Taylor, who delivered the success befitting City's move from Boothferry Park to what is now the KCOM Stadium.

Another seven managers have followed Taylor. Some have shone, while others crashed and burned. What has linked each one of them, however, has been their nationality. All were English.

The dismissal of Mike Phelan on Tuesday evening took City to a crossroads in their ailing Premier League season. Owners Assem and Ehab Allam had seen enough, as their club was rooted to the bottom of the table, and felt decisive action was required.

Gary Rowett's name was first to surface after his separation from Birmingham City but it is clear that minds had already been made up before Phelan had been shown the door. Hull City were going overseas to land the relatively unknown Portuguese Marco Silva.

Ehab Allam called it a "bold and exciting" appointment. "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," the club's vice chairman added. Supporters, though, still need some convincing that Silva is the man for a survival fight.

Amid the anticipation that comes with a fresh start there is some scepticism over the 39-year-old's appointment. Silva has only ever coached in Portugal with Estoril and Sporting Lisbon, and then in Greece with Olympiakos. At each club he enjoyed success, winning promotion at Estoril, the Portuguese Cup with Sporting and the league title with Olympiakos.

Pundits on the continent have spoken of an "exceptional professional" which helped to deliver "phenomenal success" during a short managerial career but this feels like an altogether different challenge. The Premier League exposes any weaknesses in a manager, especially one in charge of a team that has won just one of the last 18 games.

If nothing else, City have been brave. Rather than appointing a ninth consecutive Englishman to lead a firefighting operation through the second half of the season, they have gone all-in on an individual who has neither played nor coached on these shores before.

Molby had spent the best part of two decades in English football before he pitched up in East Yorkshire almost 15 years ago. This time, though, the entire coaching staff is Portuguese. With Neil McDonald, Tony Pennock and Bobby Mimms joining Phelan in leaving the club this week, clearing the decks has made room for new assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first team coach Goncalo Pedro, and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira.

There is no questioning the success enjoyed by City's new coaching team over recent seasons but this still feels like a giant leap into the unknown.

Hull have to hit the ground running if they are to stay up this season.

Any hope that the club has of climbing out of the relegation zone for the first time since late October hinges on a limited squad buying into Silva and his support staff from the off. Phelan built an enduring spirit in trying circumstances this season and that togetherness was arguably the club's greatest strength.

Losing that would surely spell the end for the Tigers, who will face Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in four of Silva's first five Premier League games. First comes an FA Cup third round tie at home to Swansea City and an EFL Cup semifinal first leg away to Manchester United, offering Silva the chance to make his first assessments of his squad before having to make a decision on who is worth persevering with.

There has to quick and decisive action this month. Both on the field and off it. The current squad has been shown to be short time and again this season and without significant activity in the transfer market Silva cannot hope to avoid relegation.

A new right-back is a must with Ahmed Elmohamady away at the African Nations Cup for the next month, along with Dieumerci Mbokani -- one of the club's three strikers available for the second half of the season.

Silva will have players in mind, individuals he can trust, and it is essential he gets the necessary support. Quite how this Portuguese experiment will end is anyone's guess in the second half of the season; City fans can only hope Silva enjoys more success than the club's only previous foreign boss.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.