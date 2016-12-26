Hull City supporters take aim at Allam family amid Mike Phelan exit

The FC crew answer your tweets on Arsenal's draw at Bournemouth, Mike Phelan's sacking and Julian Draxler's move to PSG.

On a night that saw Hull City dragged back down to the foot of the Premier League table, the axe was swung to end Mike Phelan's reign after just 83 days as the club's head coach.

Without a win since Nov. 6, banking just seven points from the last 54 available, it ought to have been a decision met with universal approval. Instead Phelan has found sympathy amid the dismay aimed towards the club's owners, the Allam family.

Unlike at Crystal Palace and Swansea City, two relegation rivals that let go of their failing managers in the closing days of 2016, there has never been a clamour for Phelan to be dismissed. Even after a second-half collapse in a 3-1 defeat at West Brom on Monday, a fixture that proved to be his last stand, there was applause at full-time from the travelling fans.

Some dissenting voices have suggested the former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson was out of his depth as a Premier League manager but those were usually few and far between. The majority held an appreciation of the challenges facing Phelan right up until his dismissal.

Keeping City in the top flight has often felt like an impossible job this season. Ever since last term concluded with promotion through the Championship playoffs it has been a club built on wet sand and bereft of a long-term vision.

Steve Bruce could take no more when resigning midway through preseason, handing the reins over to Phelan on a caretaker capacity. This was the big chance to break into management but even the 54-year-old must have quickly encountered misgivings.

The sale of Mo Diame, aligned with long-term injuries and no new signings, left Phelan with just 13 senior players to start the Premier League season. City were a laughing stock. Bets were taken on this being the year all top-flight records were broken for a record low points total.

Mike Phelan was only confirmed as permanent head coach in October 2016.

Yet Phelan was the man to inspire back-to-back wins, first beating champions Leicester City on the opening day and then following it up with a deserved victory at Swansea. Only Marcus Rashford's stoppage time winner at the KCOM Stadium prevented City from emerging through August unbeaten.

Phelan had already convinced supporters of his credentials to take over full-time but was made to wait until Oct. 13 before he was named head coach for the remainder of the season.

By that time six new arrivals had bolstered a threadbare squad, including club record signing Ryan Mason, yet this has never felt like a Premier League side. Not nearly enough was spent to transform a group that had been largely unchanged from the one relegated in 2014-15. All but Mason and Dieumerci Mbokani were playing somewhere other than England's top-flight last season and too often it showed. A goal difference of minus 27 paints an ugly picture of shortcomings at either end of the pitch.

Only a 2-1 win over Southampton on Nov. 6 broke the rhythm of a dismal run of results through autumn and into winter. Draws came against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Everton but eight consecutive losses were recorded from the KCOM Stadium. The last of those, at West Brom on Monday, proved to be tipping point.

A 53-word statement released by the club on Tuesday evening suggested the search for a successor is already underway and sources believe an appointment will come before this weekend's FA Cup third round tie with Swansea City.

The new man will have to be pretty special if relegation is to be avoided now. A dressing room in full support of Phelan kept on falling short when it mattered so without major investment this could yet end up being a futile alteration at the halfway mark of the season.

And that brings the supporters ire back to the owners. Despite signalling their intention to sell the club back in 2014, they continue to oversee an increasingly divisive spell in the club's history. Fans feel in the dark and disenchanted. The silence from the boardroom has been deafening this season.

A new man will be wished well and backed from the terraces just like Phelan was right up until the end. The greater problem can be found in the bigger picture, though, and this has not been the change that many fans called for.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.