Hull City's survival hopes sink further despite Livermore, Snodgrass efforts

The Baggies fought back from a goal down to emphatically dispatch Hull City at the Hawthorns.

Tony Pulis was proud of his West Brom side's 'togetherness', as their drastic second half turnaround earned a win vs. Hull.

An eighth consecutive away defeat leaves Hull City sinking further into trouble at the foot of the Premier League table.

For 45 minutes there was reason to believe the pattern would be altered when the Tigers led through Robert Snodgrass' well-taken opener but then came a desperately poor second-half collapse to gift West Brom a victory.

Woeful marking from corners allowed Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley to turn the game on its head before James Morrison put the game beyond City's reach. One win in 18 Premier League games ensures Mike Phelan began 2017 under no illusions of the challenge facing his side.

Positives

The opening 45 minutes were as well as City have played all season. Not only did they control the game through Jake Livermore and Tom Huddlestone in midfield, they stretched West Brom at will to create a number of chances. Snodgrass' ninth goal of the season also ended a long wait for an away goal dating back to mid-October. If there was a slight criticism of the Tigers before the interval, it was that their dominance had not brought greater reward. Alas, a failure to cash in ensured all the good work came to nothing.

Negatives

City's defending remains a mess and until improvements come they will remain on a path back to the Championship. A mix up between Dieumerci Mbokani and Harry Maguire allowed Brunt to power in a free header early in the second half and then Curtis Davies failed to track the run of McAuley for the second.

West Brom's third was another scruffy goal, ruining any prospects of a comeback. City have now gone 22 games in all competitions without a clean sheet, their worst run since 1991. In a side that struggles for goals, the creaking defence is undermining any notion of progress.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Phelan keeps on fielding teams that show they are capable of delivering wins. Again he was powerless to prevent individual lapses from costing the team dearly.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David Marshall, 6 -- Nothing he could do about the three goals shipped in the second half and produced a fine stop to keep out Matt Phillips' header in the first period. Not the fall guy on this occasion.

DF Harry Maguire, 5 -- At fault for the third goal that killed off the Tigers, failing to deal with a right-wing cross to let Morrison score. City are playing well with a back three including Maguire, but leaking far too many.

DF Michael Dawson, 6 -- Twice came close to extending his goal-scoring run this season, denied by Ben Foster late in the game after rifling wide early on. The captain's attempts to marshal the defence are falling short.

Robert Snodgrass finished off a fine Hull move in the 21st minute.

DF Curtis Davies, 4 -- Widely jeered on his return to the Hawthorns and this wasn't a game he will cherish. Despite blocking Solomon Rondon in the first half, he was badly at fault for West Brom's all-important second.

MF Ahmed Elmohamady, 6 -- Played his part in a stylish opener when crossing for Snodgrass to score but his influence waned after the break. Nevertheless, he will be a big miss when heading off to the African Nations Cup.

MF Jake Livermore, 7 -- City's best player by a distance over the 90 minutes, imposing himself on the Baggies throughout and producing a fine pass to set the opening goal in motion. None are doing more to stop the slide.

MF Tom Huddlestone, 6 -- Recalled after missing out against Everton and helped set the tempo of play in City's favour throughout the first half. Threatened from distance but was unable to drag the momentum back his side's way.

MF Sam Clucas, 6 -- A surprise choice at left wing-back and justified his inclusion with a lively performance. One cross, straight through the six-yard box, was excellent. Unable to keep out McAuley's second on the line.

FW Robert Snodgrass, 6 -- In a side that struggles for goals, his seventh of the season underlined his immense value. Well taken finish after he had earlier been denied by Foster from a free kick. Faded in the second half.

FW Adama Diomande, 5 -- When City were on top in the first half, he was guilty of spurning a number of decent attacks with a lack of certainty in his play. The Norwegian needs to up his game this month.

FW Dieumerci Mbokani, 4 -- City lose their target man to the African Nations Cup, but on this evidence he will not be missed. Well short of his maximum and looked no closer to ending his goal drought in black and amber.

Substitutes

MF Ryan Mason, 6 -- A couple of chances sent off target as he was given the challenge of rescuing a lost cause.

MF Markus Henriksen, n/a -- A futile mission for the closing stages.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.