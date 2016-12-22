Michael Dawson and Robert Snodgrass give Hull City fans hope for 2017

Ross Barkley scored for Everton six minutes from time to quell Hull City's hopes of a crucial win at KCOM Stadium.

Michael Dawson and Robert Snodgrass are relieved to at least get a point against Everton, but know how close a win was.

Hull City rounded off a turbulent calendar year with their 13th point of the season to climb off the foot of the Premier League table, but there was a familiar sense of deflation found at the KCOM Stadium. Everton twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw, cancelling out the goals of Michael Dawson and Robert Snodgrass. David Marshall's dreadful own goal was the first present for the Toffees, before slack defending allowed Ross Barkley to score unmarked with a 84th minute header. Mike Phelan's side were again undone by decisive lapses of concentration.

Positives

Most Hull City supporters would have taken a point ahead of kick off against an Everton side that will almost certainly finish in the top-half of the Premier League table. They would also have gladly accepted the endeavour on show. For all the disaffection with the club's owners, there is an enduring admiration for a limited squad refusing to throw in the towel. The desire can never be faulted under Phelan and in Snodgrass he has an inspirational figure. The winger bagged his eighth goal of the season with a splendid free kick that was almost the winner.

Negative

City remain the only side in the Premier League without a clean sheet at home this season and so long as that record continues it will be a tall order to escape the relegation zone. Marshall's own goal at the end of the first half was desperately poor. Punching into his own net under minimal pressure, the Scot undid all of his side's good work through the first half. The defending for Barkley's equaliser was also lamentable. Snodgrass allowed Leighton Baines to pick his cross and no defender got close to Everton's midfielder.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Phelan made a brave decision in recalling Adama Diomande in an attack-minded side but there was no question it paid off. City were a busy threat, making life difficult for Everton's defence throughout.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David Marshall, 4 -- For all he tried to make amends with a string of saves in the second half, his game will forever be remembered for a punch into his own net that gifted Everton an equaliser at 1-1. A shocking error.

DF Harry Maguire, 8 -- He might be a long way from a call-up but England boss Gareth Southgate will have noted the performance of City's defender. So comfortable on the ball, launching countless attacks from deep.

DF Michael Dawson, 8 -- Continued his run as City's unlikely goal hero, netting his fourth of the season to provide an early lead. Almost bagged a second as well but also well-organised in a back three.

DF Curtis Davies, 7 -- Romelu Lukaku, one of the division's most-feared strikers, did not find too much joy at the KCOM, thanks in part to Davies. Also produced an assist with a flick for the opener.

MF Ahmed Elmohamady, 6 -- The most attack-minded display of his whole season, regularly pushing back Baines on his heels. Less of a threat in the second half and could not stop the cross for Everton's late equaliser.

Dawson and Davies were solid in defence, with the former supplying the opener and almost adding a second.

MF Jake Livermore, 7 -- If Barkley was quiet for long periods until his late goal, it owed much to the performance of Livermore, who was a forceful presence in midfield. All action throughout, showing great stamina.

MF David Meyler, 6 -- A rare Premier League start for the Irishman, but replaced early in the second half when Everton were enjoying their best passage of play. Unclear if he's done enough to keep out Sam Clucas at West Brom.

MF Andy Robertson, 7 -- Played with an eagerness to atone for his Boxing Day error against Manchester City, showing a terrific threat from the left flank in the first half. Bunkered down once Everton finished strongly.

FW Robert Snodgrass, 8 -- Quite where City would be without their Scotland international is a harrowing thought. An eighth of the season was a wonderful free kick, after he had previously hit the post from a similar distance.

FW Adama Diomande, 7 -- Could count himself unlucky to be dropped recently and returned with a point to prove. Encouraging link-up play in the final third and an abundance of industry. Will play a big role in January.

FW Dieumerci Mbokani, 6 -- The long wait for a first City goal goes on and there was barely a sniff of it coming here. Plenty of physical force against Everton's creaky defence but fails to provide the firepower his side need.

Substitutes:

MF Sam Clucas, 6 -- Surrendered his title of ever-present in the Premier League, adding legs to midfield for the closing third.

MF Tom Huddlestone, NA -- Unlucky to be dropped and no chance to prove his manager wrong.

