Andy Robertson's lunge costs Hull dear against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's men went on a second half rout of Hull City to secure their place second behind table leaders Chelsea.

Hull manager Mike Phelan speaks on Andrew Robertson's costly penalty conceded against Man City's Raheem Sterling.

It was a routine 3-0 win for Manchester City in the end, but for long periods there was nothing comfortable about their trip to the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day.

Hull City produced another gallant performance, playing with discipline and energy to stifle a technically superior guest. It was starting to look like it could be worth an excellent point -- or even three -- but then came Andy Robertson's silly lunge on Raheem Sterling to gift Manchester City a 72nd minute penalty converted by Yaya Toure.

From that point, with Kelechi Iheanacho and a Curtis Davies own goal adding the gloss, it quickly became yet another hard-luck story for Mike Phelan's side.

Positives

The switch to 3-5-2 at the start of the month has not earned Hull City the results they so desperately need but the performances have been hugely improved since the abject loss at Middlesbrough. That increasingly appears to have become a watershed moment in the season, with Phelan opting to go down fighting in the Premier League. For a side that has now won just one of 16 games, the commitment of this side remains heartening. None are throwing in the towel, as a whole-hearted performance against Manchester City underlined.

Negatives

This was never likely to be a fixture to buck the trend but it is now over four months since Hull City enjoyed a clean sheet in the Premier League. Time and again they do enough to hold out for long periods, only for one mistake to prove costly. This time it was Robertson lunging in on Sterling to concede what was the ninth spot kick of the season. That's a penalty leaked every other game. Poor teams cannot afford such generosity, not after 70 minutes of keeping Manchester City at bay. The four-point gap between Hull City and safety is starting to look ominous.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Phelan could not have set his team up better to combat Manchester City's patient approach, forcing pressure high up the pitch. His late substitutions, however, eroded his side's strengths.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David Marshall, 6 -- Kept out Toure and David Silva with routine saves in the first half but there was little he could do about Manchester City's late burst of three goals in the last 18 minutes. Still no clean sheet for the Scot.

DF Harry Maguire, 7 -- Hooked a volley over the bar from a difficult position in the second half and carried out his defensive duties well enough overall. The big winner in Phelan's tactical shift to 3-5-2 this month.

DF Michael Dawson, 6 -- Unfortunate to see his second-half header cleared off the line by Bacary Sagna but ultimately another heavy defeat for the skipper to swallow. Helped to marshal a tight line until the late collapse.

DF Curtis Davies, 6 -- Could not sort out his feet quickly enough when putting through his own net in stoppage time, an unflattering end to what had been a competent performance. Close to the opener at the opposite end.

MF Ahmed Elmohamady, 6 -- The Egyptian is counting down to African Nations duty next month and this was a display to suggest City will miss him. Disciplined and advanced whenever he could at right wing-back.

MF Jake Livermore, 7 -- A couple of half chances for the all-action midfielder, who pressed forward to squeeze his visitors. Manchester City did not enjoy his close attentions but Phelan felt tiredness showed when replaced.

MF Tom Huddlestone, 7 -- Like Maguire, the tactical shift has propelled the former England man into the spotlight. Showcased a fine passing range and it was his removal after the hour mark that saw a grip on the game loosened.

MF Sam Clucas, 7 -- A first Premier League goal continues to evade the midfielder and a couple of times he saw half-chances missed. A great foil for Livermore as the pair hunted in unison in the Manchester City half.

MF Andy Robertson, 5 -- An excellent performance had seen Sterling's influence limited but then came a silly lunge on the England winger to gift the visitors a penalty. In a game of fine margins, it proved so costly.

FW Robert Snodgrass, 7 -- The threat from set pieces was huge and a couple close to the hour mark almost brought the opening goal for his side. Defended from the front although his link-up play with Dieumerci Mbokani was scratchy.

FW Dieumerci Mbokani, 7 -- The most fouled player on the pitch by a distance, causing Manchester City's defenders problems with his brute force. If only the Congolese front man could add a first goal in Hull City colours to his impressive contributions.

Andy Robertson kept Raheem Sterling well-shackled for 70 minutes, before being drawn into a silly foul.

Substitutes

MF Ryan Mason, 6 -- Back from injury but his introduction to midfield coincided with the visitors pulling comfortably clear.

MF Markus Henriksen, N/A -- Collected a card to leave an impression on the game once Manchester City were in front.

FW Adama Diomande, N/A -- Would have been interesting to see him introduced earlier alongside Mbokani.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.