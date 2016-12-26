Snodgrass tops Hull City list but Ryan Mason fails to make the grade

Mike Phelan says Hull City deserved a result from their 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Hull City have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can the Tigers survive? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: D-

Positives:

Cast your mind back to the eve of this Premier League season and Hull City resembled an utter basket case. A turbulent summer left the club with no new signings or a manager, leaving supporters to fear a long season of embarrassment. Happily, that has not been the case at the halfway mark. Barring the odd thumping like at Liverpool and Bournemouth, Mike Phelan has steadied the ship, earning himself a long-term chance to be Steve Bruce's successor.

By and large, a limited talent pool and threadbare squad have been competitive against superior opponents and much of that is down to the spirit that Phelan has helped to nurture. At the start of the season it was "us against the world" and his players responded with back-to-back wins in the first fortnight. That was never likely to continue but the white flag has never gone up.

Against Burnley and West Brom, they came from behind to take a point while against Southampton, it ended in a stirring victory despite conceding first. Supporters might not buy into Phelan's positivity that this season can end with survival but they're not being short-changed by a committed group of players who have done well just to stay in touch for this long. January might even bring a bit more history. After reaching the EFL Cup semifinals for the first time, City will be 180 minutes from Wembley when facing Manchester United over two legs.

Hull City's good start to the season helped Mike Phelan seal the managerial post permanently.

Negatives:

The major issue that has dogged Hull, just as it has for the previous two seasons, is the club's ownership. The Allam family, whose tenure began with a rescue act in 2010, have grown increasingly unpopular and every week that ends without a sale of the club chips away at the unity needed for a club of City's size to prosper in the Premier League.

There have been too many false dawns to count. A number of interested consortia from overseas have come close to the takeover required to restore harmony but for whatever reason, each has failed to get a deal over the line. Every fixture now has the chant of "we want Allam out" from the terraces and the appetite for change is sharpening.

Despite winning promotion from the Championship in May, City generally feels like an unhealthy club without a long-term plan. That is best illustrated by the falling attendances at the KCOM Stadium. Crowds have been below the 18,000 mark on a handful of occasions, gates that would have been unthinkable when the club first reached the English top flight in 2008. A controversial membership scheme implemented by the Allam family has done away with concessions; for some fans, that has been the final straw.

Star man:

Robert Snodgrass. Two years after his Premier League debut for Hull ended with a dislocated kneecap at Queens Park Rangers, Snodgrass has been superb on his return to the spotlight. The Scotland international was sidelined for 16 months with that horrific injury in 2014 but the performances served up this season have shown a keen willingness to make up for lost time. In a side so short of attacking quality, he has been a god-send.

Five Premier League goals, as well as two in the EFL Cup run to the semifinals, have made all the difference to Phelan and almost single-handedly kept his team in touch. As well as the winner against Leicester on the opening day, a last-minute equaliser at Burnley and a strike that sealed three points against Southampton, he has also chipped in with a number of assists. Without Snodgrass, it would have been a far tougher campaign than it already is. The big thing in 2017 will be to tie the winger down to a long-term deal.

Robert Snodgrass has been Hull City's top performer this season and has already helped himself to five league goals.

Flop:

Ryan Mason. On a limited summer budget, the signing of Mason took up a huge chunk of Phelan's spending power. Sadly, the £12.5 million outlay is yet to see much of a return. Since scoring a magnificent goal on his debut at Stoke in the EFL Cup, Mason has struggled to handle the expectations that come as a club record signing. Too often games have passed him by and seldom has he left any lasting impression on a fixture.

In his defence, Mason has been played out of position on the left-hand side but an inexperienced player such as Sam Clucas, who was playing non-league football four years ago, has been much more influential in midfield. Such was Mason's ineffective form through the autumn that he was inevitably dropped by the start of December and now faces a battle just to play regularly, which is the reason he left Tottenham in the first place. There is a talented player in there, flashes of his skill and intelligence have shown us that, but the challenge for the remainder of the season is tapping into that regularly. So far, City have not seen nearly enough of it.

Predicted finish: 19th

Without huge investment in January, it's hard to see anything but relegation.

Philip Buckingham is ESPN FC's Hull City blogger. Follow him on Twitter: @PJBuckingham.