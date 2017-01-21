Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Crotone vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th Feb, 2017

Fiorentina

Related Videos

Roma vs Fiorentina-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-7th Feb, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Roma vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-7th Feb, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Roma 4-0 Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Read

Pescara vs Fiorentina-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-2nd Feb, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Pescara vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-2nd Feb, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Chievo vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st January, 2017

Chievo Verona
Read

Should Juve be panicking?

Italian Serie A
Read

Fiorentina vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016

Genoa
Read

Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016

Genoa
Read

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Chiesa wins it for Fiorentina

UEFA Europa League
Read

Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut

International
Read

Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Read

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Read

Inter Milan 4-2 Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Read

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016

Fiorentina
Read

Highlights: Fiorentina 0-0 AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Serie A Talk: Future of Italian clubs in Europe

Italian Serie A
Read

Montella: I don't trust Roma

UEFA Europa League
Read

Montella proud of Tottenham victory

UEFA Europa League
Read

Montella: Fiorentina must show courage

UEFA Europa League
Read

Montella not fazed by Spurs challenge

UEFA Europa League
Read

Salah happy to arrive at Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Read