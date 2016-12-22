ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Fiorentina Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
AC Milan
AS Roma
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo Verona
Crotone
Empoli
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Palermo
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
US Pescara
Now Playing
Fiorentina vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017
Fiorentina
44 minutes ago
Related Videos
Fiorentina vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017
Fiorentina
45 minutes ago
Read
Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus
Italian Serie A
2 hours ago
Read
Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016
Genoa
Dec 15, 2016
Read
Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016
Genoa
Dec 15, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 12, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 12, 2016
Read
Chiesa wins it for Fiorentina
UEFA Europa League
Dec 8, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut
International
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016
Fiorentina
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 28, 2016
Read
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016
Inter Milan U19
Nov 28, 2016
Read
Inter Milan 4-2 Fiorentina
Italian Serie A
Nov 28, 2016
Read
Fiorentina vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016
Fiorentina
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Highlights: Fiorentina 0-0 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Sep 25, 2016
Read
Serie A Talk: Future of Italian clubs in Europe
Italian Serie A
Mar 22, 2016
Read
Montella: I don't trust Roma
UEFA Europa League
Mar 12, 2015
Read
Montella proud of Tottenham victory
UEFA Europa League
Feb 27, 2015
Read
Montella: Fiorentina must show courage
UEFA Europa League
Feb 26, 2015
Read
Montella not fazed by Spurs challenge
UEFA Europa League
Feb 19, 2015
Read
Salah happy to arrive at Fiorentina
Italian Serie A
Feb 5, 2015
Read
Montella: Cuadrado not moving to Chelsea
Italian Serie A
Jan 22, 2015
Read
Montella optimistic for Fiorentina future
UEFA Europa League
Mar 21, 2014
Read
Conte: Juve deserved victory
UEFA Europa League
Mar 14, 2014
Read
Montella praises dedicated performance
Fiorentina
Feb 12, 2014
Read
Anderson hoping to stay at Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Jan 31, 2014
Read
Walter Mazzarri: Milito in no rush to start
Internazionale
Sep 26, 2013
Read
Highlights: Atalanta 0-2 Fiorentina
Italian Serie A
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Serie A: Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus
Italian Serie A
Sep 26, 2012
Read