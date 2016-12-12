Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016

Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016

Fiorentina
Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016

Genoa
Genoa vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th December 2016

Genoa
Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Fiorentina
Fiorentina vs Sassuolo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th December 2016

Fiorentina
Chiesa wins it for Fiorentina

UEFA Europa League
Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut

International
Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016

Fiorentina
Fiorentina vs Palermo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016

Fiorentina
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-29th November 2016

Inter Milan U19
Inter Milan 4-2 Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Fiorentina vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th November 2016

Fiorentina
Highlights: Fiorentina 0-0 AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Mariner: Alonso fits Conte's system

English Premier League
Marcotti: Higuain's instant impact no surprise

ESPN FC TV
Serie A Talk: Future of Italian clubs in Europe

Italian Serie A
Montella: I don't trust Roma

UEFA Europa League
Montella proud of Tottenham victory

UEFA Europa League
Montella: Fiorentina must show courage

UEFA Europa League
Montella not fazed by Spurs challenge

UEFA Europa League
Salah happy to arrive at Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Montella: Cuadrado not moving to Chelsea

Italian Serie A
Montella optimistic for Fiorentina future

UEFA Europa League
Conte: Juve deserved victory

UEFA Europa League
Montella praises dedicated performance

Fiorentina
Anderson hoping to stay at Fiorentina

Fiorentina
Walter Mazzarri: Milito in no rush to start

Internazionale
Highlights: Atalanta 0-2 Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Serie A: Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus

Italian Serie A
