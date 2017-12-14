Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka immense in clean sheet vs. Chelsea

Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Phil Jagielka turned back the clock with a commanding performance vs. Chelsea.

Keane, Jagielka earn 8/10s vs. Chelsea

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Everton revival continues, Chelsea frustrated

Premier League NIck Ames
Read

Everton can make statement in big fixtures

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Sigurdsson magic, Everton kids down Swansea

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Faith in Everton's youngsters pays off

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Idrissa Gueye leads Everton revival

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Everton must take handbrake off at Newcastle

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
Wayne Rooney was quiet most of the night but held his nerve on the crucial penalty.

Rooney, Everton steal late draw at Anfield

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read
Wayne Rooney was quiet most of the night but held his nerve on the crucial penalty.

Rooney penalty makes Liverpool pay for misses

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Everton must demolish mental block

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Sam Allardyce exclusive: Everton can stop Liverpool in derby

English Premier League Sam Allardyce
Read

Allardyce can prove himself in derbies

Premier League Tony Evans
Read

Anatomy of Merseyside, Manchester derbies

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Everton plot £60m Aubameyang swoop

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Ademola Lookman made a case to play in Sunday's matchup against rivals Liverpool.

Youngsters Lookman, Vlasic shine in Cyprus

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read
Wayne Rooney, left, and Sam Allardyce shake hands after Everton's match against Huddersfield Town.

Allardyce perfect man to revitalise Rooney

Everton Iain Macintosh
Read

Schneiderlin has most to prove at Everton

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
Jose Mourinho (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) are polar opposites from a philosophical level.

Managerial opposites add to local derbies

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Big Sam bags much-needed win

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Doubts over Big Sam as Everton panic

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read
Luke O'Farrell Everton  By Luke O'Farrell
Share
Tweet
   

Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka immense in clean sheet vs. Chelsea

Despite dominating, Chelsea were unable to make the breakthrough against a resilient Everton, at Goodison Park.
Antonio Conte and Sam Allardyce offer contrasting verdicts after Chelsea dropped points again in a goalless draw at Everton.
Everton manager Sam Allardyce was happy with goalless draw with as they scrape a point at home to Chelsea

Everton signed off at Goodison Park for the year with a battling 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday. With another clean sheet stretching the unbeaten run to seven matches over all competitions, this was the clearest example to date of the sterling defensive rebuild carried out by manager Sam Allardyce.

Before Allardyce took charge, Everton had two clean sheets in 14 league games this season. This goalless draw marked the third clean sheet in five league games under Allardyce. There have been five clean sheets and just two goals conceded in this seven-match unbeaten sequence.

Not so long ago Everton were conceding an average of three goals a game and on a run of one win in 12 matches. The sight of players scrapping, blocking, tackling and lunging their way to a hard-earned point shows how far this team has come since embarrassingly shipping four goals at Southampton less than a month ago.

EvertonEverton
ChelseaChelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

Allardyce has improved the back line to such an extent that the absence in the starting XI of Mason Holgate and Ashley Williams through illness caused no disruption whatsoever. Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane simply picked up the mantle and seamlessly slotted into a well-drilled defensive unit. Everton also coped without Idrissa Gueye for most of the second

Negatives

Tactical changes at half-time failed to have the desired effect as adding another striker left the midfield outmatched. As such, any realistic hopes of victory ended when Gueye departed injured a few minutes into the second half. Everton ended the match without a shot on target in a home-league game for the first time since December 2011.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- While Allardyce saw his players resolutely demonstrate their newfound defensive capabilities, the half-time upheaval did more harm than good for Everton from an attacking sense.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Jordan Pickford, 8 -- Thrust back into the thick of the action after a few relatively straightforward matches in recent weeks, the Everton goalkeeper preserved the clean sheet with a succession of sharp saves throughout the match.

DF Jonjoe Kenny, 7 -- His awareness when defending the far post is an underrated quality and such a useful asset for a full-back. Solid defensive display outweighed the occasional misstep in possession.

DF Michael Keane, 8 -- The returning centre-back impressed at the heart of the defence as a game-high eight interceptions displayed his accomplished reading of the game. Wasted a golden chance at the other end in the closing minutes.

DF Phil Jagielka, 8 -- Back in the starting XI for the first time since the Southampton defeat, the 35-year-old cleared off the line twice in quick succession in the first half and excelled in keeping a mobile Chelsea attack subdued.

DF Cuco Martina, 7 -- Tucked in too close to his centre-backs in the first half as the visitors constantly pressed forward down his flank. Much improved in the second half and defended well in one-on-one situations.

MF Idrissa Gueye, 7 -- Continued fine form before a worrying-looking injury curtailed his afternoon barely five minutes into the second half. His absence for any significant length of time would be a massive blow.

Phil Jagielka turned back the clock with a commanding performance vs. Chelsea.
Phil Jagielka turned back the clock with a heroic performance vs. Chelsea.

MF Morgan Schneiderlin, 8 -- This was his best performance of the season by some distance as the defensive midfielder patrolled the pitch with a level of conviction not seen since last season. This display needs to spark some consistency, as no two performances are the same at present.

MF Aaron Lennon, 6 -- Industrious as ever before his surprise withdrawal at half-time, the winger never quite registered as an attacking threat but continues to work well with Kenny on the right flank.

MF Tom Davies, 5 -- Recalled in place of an ill Wayne Rooney, Davies seemed to be trying too hard to impress and conceded possession in dangerous areas. Dragged a shot wide on one of the few occasions the midfield opened up around him.

MF Gylfi Sigurdsson, 7 -- Unable to add to his recent spate of goals and assists as the home side struggled to establish an attacking foothold, the midfielder nonetheless demonstrated the phenomenal work rate that remains a constant feature of his game.

FW Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 6 -- Battled hard in spite of near-constant isolation but lacked quality in key moments and wasted two promising openings through poor decision-making.

Substitutes 

DF Ashley Williams, 7 -- Close to a spectacular own goal as a misdirected header glanced the crossbar. Otherwise, the experienced centre-back settled quickly and cleared a shot off the line with his first involvement.

FW Sandro Ramirez, 5 -- Starved of service throughout a willing 45-minute outing and needs more time to show what he can do.

MF Beni Baningime, 5 -- Worked hard in midfield but struggled to catch up to the pace of the game at times.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.