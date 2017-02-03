Joel Robles impresses as uninspired Everton draw with Middlesbrough

Despite a strong performance in net from Joel Robles, Middlesbrough were frustrated at home by a dreary Everton side.

Middlesbrough remain in the relegation mire after a dour goalless draw with Everton.

Ronald Koeman says his side controlled the game, but needed to turn that into scoring chances, which they lacked severely.

Everton extended their unbeaten run to eight games at Middlesbrough on Saturday, though there was an air of disappointment attached to the 0-0 draw. Intermittent flat performances and results such as this are why Everton are likely to end this season as "the best of the rest."

There are plenty of positives and potential at present, but manager Ronald Koeman will know his squad remains a work in progress and requires additional game-changing quality.

Pitting the joint-fourth best defences in the league against each other, this tough away assignment gradually turned into a war of attrition. There was little attacking spark and the pressing off the ball had none of its usual enthusiasm.

Positives

A prominent flaw in recent years is an inability to pick up results when playing badly. In this regard, this was a positive step as a team display below recent high standards still garnered a point.

After opening the season with four clean sheets in their first 19 matches, this marked a fourth clean sheet in the last six. A significant factor is the form of goalkeeper Joel Robles, who has made vital saves at key moments in matches and proved a calming influence since taking over from Maarten Stekelenburg. This was his sixth clean sheet in nine league starts this season.

Negatives

After scoring 19 goals in the last seven matches, this attacking lull had an air of inevitability. This was the first goalless Everton display in this eight-match unbeaten run as the visitors lacked the tempo and incision of previous games.

On this occasion, the narrow attacking setup did not function as it has been. As Koeman tried to address the absence of width, the paucity of alternatives at his disposal became apparent.

Neither Aaron Lennon nor Enner Valencia, the two players introduced on the flanks, had an impact on the match. A return to a three-man defence with wing-backs providing the width warrants consideration.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Koeman acted early enough when trying to alter the course of the match, but his substitutions did not have the desired impact. Swapping Barkley and Davies' positions at half-time was a mistake.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Joel Robles, 8 -- One early rush of blood aside, another commanding showing included an excellent late save from Rudy Gestede.

DF Seamus Coleman, 6 -- A constant outlet in the opposing half in the first half, output dropped in the second as the pace of Adama Traore provided a testing examination.

DF Ashley Williams, 5 -- Beaten in the air too often and distribution fell short several times. The veteran centre-back has to cover more ground in a four-man defence and his performance can become ragged as a result.

DF Ramiro Funes Mori, 5 -- Jittery moments remain and one such incident conceded a corner out of nowhere. His lack of consistency was evident when following a vital tackle in his own penalty area by losing a winnable 50-50 to Traore.

Joel Robles ensured Everton came away with a point from their meeting with Middlesbrough.

DF Leighton Baines, 7 -- Fired in a couple of excellent crosses, dealt with Traore better than most and helped preserve the clean sheet with a goalline clearance.

MF Idrissa Gueye, 5 -- A subdued return for the midfielder after African Nations Cup involvement. One or two sloppy moments in possession and a sluggish second half followed a bright start.

MF Morgan Schneiderlin, 6 -- Majestic slide tackle halted a dangerous home attack in the first half. A game-high six interceptions demonstrated his influence in the middle third, though he is another who had a quieter second half.

MF Ross Barkley, 6 -- Better in the position he began the match and drifted in well from the right before facing familiar struggles once switched to the No. 10 position. Delightful reverse pass sending Ademola Lookman through on goal was a rare flash of quality.

MF Tom Davies, 6 -- Lively in an advanced central role, showing clever movement and creating a chance for Romelu Lukaku, but less effective following a puzzling move out wide after the interval. Performance had lost its impetus by time he moved to a deeper central role later on.

MF Ademola Lookman, 6 -- On the periphery for long periods, completing just nine passes in over 70 minutes played, but no player had more shots than his four attempts. May feel he could have done better with the chances he had.

MF Romelu Lukaku, 6 -- Difficult afternoon saw him receive just four passes in total from the three attacking midfielders tasked with supplying him. Throughball from Davies was his only sight of goal in the match, though it was a clear one and he should have scored.

Substitutes

MF Enner Valencia, 5 -- This rusty and inconspicuous cameo represented a rare appearance after four matches as an unused substitute.

MF Aaron Lennon, N/R -- Another who has seen little football of late, Lennon struggled to leave a lasting impression.

MF Gareth Barry, N/R -- Only brought on for the final few minutes, Everton missed his composure and experience at times.

