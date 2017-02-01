Romelu Lukaku needs to stay if Everton are to continue upward surge

Ronald Koeman remains confident Premier League leading goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, will stay and sign a new deal at Everton.

One exceptional performance is all it takes to reopen the Romelu Lukaku rumour mill. Along with his undoubted ability, media focus following his four-goal heroics against Bournemouth helps to explain why Everton are keen to extend his current contract.

Manager Ronald Koeman views Lukaku as the focal point in this new-look team, calling on Everton to show ambition and prove this remains the best place for the Premier League top scorer.

On the back of successive bottom-half finishes, such a statement may have felt hollow before this point, but this is a club heading in the right direction with a sense of optimism and purpose. Improved finances off the pitch and an excellent youth setup add to this view of Everton as an upwardly mobile team.

Aside from this attention on Lukaku's long-term future, the trip to Middlesbrough offers welcome relief and a chance to return attention to matters on the pitch. And Koeman will hope his star player keeps up his sparkling recent form. Lukaku has scored in both of his previous Everton appearances against Middlesbrough, while 10 goals and an assist in his last 11 games highlight a striker at the top of his game.

These goalscoring exploits are the driving force behind a team unbeaten in seven games. Everton approach this away fixture in confident mood -- three points would better their number of wins and away wins for the whole of last season.

With only Tottenham gaining more points in 2017, the Blues are eyeing those in the top six ahead of them. After a fine start to the calendar year, Koeman seems more content with the players at his disposal, trusting them enough to switch between a three-man and four-man defence at telling moments in games. Nonetheless, there are lessons to learn ahead of this match, as opposing teams will punish the complacency that led to Bournemouth almost cancelling out their three-goal deficit in the second half.

Fortunately, as evidenced by the six goals scored, recent attacking improvements are able to offset a defence still prone to moments of indecision and indiscipline. A return of 19 goals scored during this seven-match unbeaten run points to an easing of the creativity issues from earlier in the season.

At the heart of this is resurgence is Lukaku, who has been directly involved in 50 percent of Everton's 40 goals this season, scoring 16 and assisting another four.

Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 50 percent of Everton's goals this season.

The victory over Bournemouth was Lukaku at his rampaging best, exhibiting his finishing with four well-taken goals while fashioning an assist for James McCarthy seemingly from nowhere. The last of his four goals demonstrated the pace, power and calmness in front of goal that marks him as one of the best players in the league. It was a fitting snapshot of his qualities as two defenders desperately tried and failed to halt his path to goal.

In a forward department thin on quality and depth, Lukaku shoulders the goalscoring burden remarkably well for a player still only 23 -- his overall Everton figures in all competitions stand at 78 goals in 152 appearances.

One of only five players to reach 50 Premier League goals before the age of 23, Lukaku is the first Everton striker to score 16 or more goals in four successive seasons since Joe Royle between 1968 and 1971.

This goalscoring prowess has Lukaku needing just two more goals to overtake Duncan Ferguson and become Everton's leading Premier League goalscorer. Whereas Ferguson reached 60 goals in 239 appearances, Lukaku has scored 59 goals in 126 matches.

These statistics are even more impressive due to Everton being an inconsistent and underperforming team for long periods since his initial arrival on a season-long loan from Chelsea in 2013. Goodison has felt like a graveyard for strikers in the past two decades, but even as the team has struggled, Lukaku has become the exception to the rule.

Lukaku is a more rounded player than the one that walked into Goodison four seasons ago. There is still a tendency to drift out of matches when service is lacking, but work rate and overall contribution to the team are generally on the rise as the influence of Koeman becomes clear. Nowadays Lukaku is more of a team player rather than an individual playing his own game within a game.

The reality of the situation is that Lukaku is invaluable. No fee would be sufficient compensation compared to the time, effort and risk involved in replacing him. Those factors outweigh any big-money sale.

It is now on the club as a whole to work toward holding onto Lukaku. One aspect able to assist in this regard is the remainder of the season. Maintaining results and a determined push for European football is vital in presenting Everton as an attractive proposition to players -- current or future -- starting with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.