Lukaku delivers perfect performance as Everton wins nine-goal thriller

Romelu Lukaku vaulted to the top of the Golden Boot race with four goals as Everton bested Bournemouth.

Romelu Lukaku vaulted to the top of the Golden Boot race with four goals as Everton bested Bournemouth.

Ronald Koeman reflects on Romelu Lukaku's four-goal haul in Everton's 6-3 win against Bournemouth.

A foul just after the first whistle and a goal within the first 30 seconds set the tone for a manic afternoon at Goodison Park on Saturday as Everton beat Bournemouth 6-3 to move within two points of the top six.

The enjoyable sight of Ross Barkley celebrating before scoring the final goal typified a thrillingly absurd 90 minutes as the two teams played out a nine-goal thriller.

An effortlessly stylish 21-pass move leading to the fourth Toffees goal stood as the high point in a match packed with highlights. It was the third of Romelu Lukaku's four goals on the day and crucially deflated an improbable Bournemouth comeback.

Lukaku-inspired Everton are on their best run of the season, unbeaten in seven matches, winning five of them. This latest success surpassed the number of home wins and home points from last season with seven Goodison fixtures still to play.

Positives

As an example of ruthlessness and contributing in the final third, this was perfection from Lukaku as four goals from four shots on target and a key role in another goal underlined his value and importance to this team.

Lukaku has been involved in 20 goals this season, adding four assists to his league-high 16 goals scored. With 78 goals from 152 appearances, the 23-year-old has leapt to 22nd place in the club's all-time scoring chart. His next strike will move him level with the late, great Alan Ball.

Negatives

Everton surrendered a position of complete control before recovering to prevent a nervy finish. Manager Ronald Koeman expects nothing but the best from his players and knows the manner in which a battered Bournemouth clawed their way back into the match is something to improve on.

Additionally, the failure of the match officials to spot that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the third Bournemouth goal is the latest incident to reflect poorly on top-flight officials.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- An empathic first half from his players justified a starting XI that surprised many, while his change of formation in the latter stages helped wrestle back control and snuff out the visiting comeback.

Everton Everton AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth 6 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Joel Robles, 7 -- Enjoyed a quiet afternoon until his teammates fell asleep in the second half. Two vital saves from Harry Arter at 3-2 prevented a nervous Goodison descending into full-blown anarchy.

DF Seamus Coleman, 7 -- Culpable for the second Bournemouth goal, though a third assist in four games points to a full-back rediscovering his attacking edge.

DF Ashley Williams, 6 -- Imposing early on to the point he ended up through on goal in attack at one stage, but part of a shaky defence in the second half and rash in the build-up to the third Bournemouth goal.

DF Ramiro Funes Mori, 6 -- The ungainly centre-back was all at sea for the goal that began the fleeting Bournemouth recovery. His spatial awareness and concentration simply has to improve to validate his place in the side.

DF Leighton Baines, 7 -- A steadying influence on the left as the experienced left-back helped guide Ademola Lookman through his first league start.

MF Gareth Barry, 7 -- Sat in front of the back four while others pressed on and grabbed the headlines. The veteran midfielder disrupted and distributed in the middle of the park and remains a more than useful option.

MF James McCarthy, 9 -- An excellent 60-minute outing saw the Republic of Ireland international score and assist in the same Premier League game for the first time. A far more effective player when allowed to push on than when shielding the defence.

MF Morgan Schneiderlin, 8 -- Mixed crunching but always controlled tackling with economical passing and continued his unruffled start to life on Merseyside. Always seems to have time in possession.

MF Ross Barkley, 9 -- An impressively restrained and mature performance finished with a flourish as work ethic and a game-high five tackles won matched a delightful assist and well-taken goal.

MF Ademola Lookman, 7 -- Totally unfazed and displayed admirable confidence as neat tricks and sharp footwork featured prominently in his first Premier League start.

FW Romelu Lukaku, 10 -- Pace, power and finesse defined his fourth goal and his overall performance as the Belgian brushed past two visiting defenders with ease. Lukaku ran the visitors ragged en route to becoming the new top scorer in the division.

Romelu Lukaku smashed four goals past Bournemouth on his way to becoming the Premier League's Golden Boot leader.

Substitutes

MF Tom Davies, 7 -- Used the ball well and helped restored some composure as the game wore on.

MF Kevin Mirallas, N/R -- One or two careless moments in his own half aside, the winger slotted into midfield and played his part off the bench.

DF Mason Holgate, N/R -- Generally assured as his introduction coincided with a chance in formation though lost his bearings in the build-up to the third Bournemouth goal.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.