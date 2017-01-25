Central midfield will be Everton's key to success against Bournemouth

Ronald Koeman expresses pragmatism after his side's 1-1 draw with Stoke, and is please to take a point back to Everton.

How Everton ultimately view the point acquired at Stoke City on Wednesday is likely to depend on events against Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday. A home win makes it easier to view the 1-1 draw as a point gained. Any other result and failure to beat either Stoke or Bournemouth in the span of four days is an unmistakably poor week.

An away trip to Stoke is always a tough assignment, but disappointment at the score line owes to the heightened expectations born from previous results. After beating Manchester City 4-0 amid a run of three successive league wins without a single goal conceded, frustration toward a disjointed midweek performance is understandable.

Manager Ronald Koeman could draw comfort from his players eventually digging themselves out of a self-inflicted hole and emerging with a point, but the sluggish start, initial lack of control and concession of the opening goal recalled the issues hampering Everton earlier in the season.

As is often the case when a winning sequence ends or the team drop below expected levels, the first thought is to potential changes, ways to restore confidence. One such consideration for the weekend is the formation as Everton employed both a three-man and four-man defence on Wednesday, struggling defensively with the former but blunted as an attacking force with the latter.

A deciding factor as to the starting system could be whether Koeman decides to keep faith with 20-year-old Mason Holgate after the young defender was overwhelmed while trying to deal with Stoke winger Marko Arnautovic. Holgate's problems worsened through isolation as Seamus Coleman pushed too far forward from his wing-back role.

After a serene start to his career in the top flight, it is easy to forget Holgate has played just 609 minutes and made eight appearances at Premier League level. These bumps in the road are inevitable as he continues to develop, but Holgate appears to have the necessary qualities to bounce back from this and warrants another chance on Saturday.

The increased involvement of the younger players has lifted both the team and supporters in the last few months, creating a sense of excitement, and a show of support toward Holgate would continue the theme.

The other conundrum facing Koeman is how to turn a wealth of central midfield options into a functional unit able to both defend and attack without each aspect negatively affecting the other. With an abundance of players able to operate centrally and a shortage in wide positions, the right balance is paramount.

Morgan Schneiderlin is beginning to stamp his authority since joining Everton from Manchester United.

Central midfield has transformed into the strongest area of the squad, leaving Koeman with a selection headache but an unenviable task in deciding who misses out. The risk with having so many alternatives in this position is the obvious temptation to shoehorn them into the team irrespective of the final product. Everton need width to be effective and must be wary of any system cancelling that out.

Tom Davies, Ross Barkley and Morgan Schneiderlin occupied the central roles to varying degrees of success on Wednesday, while James McCarthy joined them for the second half from the substitutes' bench. It meant a strong spine and added security in the middle third of the pitch, but it also left a narrow and congested midfield short on inspiration and incapable of creating enough clear openings or dragging Stoke defenders out of their comfort zones.

It was not so much that McCarthy did anything wrong, more that he merely replicated the work carried out by Davies and Schneiderlin. Except for two stray passes causing trouble deep in his own half, Schneiderlin impressed on his first start for the club. Alongside him, Davies continues to thrive and has become a driving force in midfield. One consideration is to push Davies higher up the pitch, lessen his defensive responsibilities and allow him to focus on his attacking instincts.

Adding to this headache is the expected return of Idrissa Gueye, not to mention Gareth Barry, who was an unused substitute during the week. Despite missing around a month of league action, Gueye continues to head the division on tackles won this season, though with the midfielder playing four matches in 14 days for Senegal at the African Nations Cup, Koeman may opt to ease his influential midfielder back into the first-team setup.

The turn of the year has seen more positives than negatives for Everton with a six-game unbeaten run in the league only disrupted by an early exit in the FA Cup. With a favourable fixture list ahead, continuing on this generally upward trend requires some astute decision-making from Koeman. At the top of the list, finding a viable formula in the centre of the pitch from the many choices at his disposal is vital, starting with Bournemouth on Saturday.

