Everton thump Man City as Davies, Lukaku and Mirallas impress

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman says Everton couldn't have played at a higher level in the second half of their thumping of Man City.

Clinical, ruthless Everton conjured an unexpected but thoroughly deserved 4-0 win against Manchester City. Aided by a second-half display that manager Ronald Koeman described as "perfect," the home side embarrassed their title-chasing visitors and inflicted Pep Guardiola's heaviest league defeat as a manager.

Positives

Of the many positives across the pitch, perhaps the most pleasing was teenagers Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman scoring their first goals for the club and capping the best team performance of Koeman's tenure. Neither player will forget this match in a hurry.

Overall, this was an exercise in efficiency at both ends as well-taken goals complemented a clean sheet. Despite a meagre 29 percent possession, Everton scored four times and often looked the more dangerous team in the final third. With the exception of the Leicester defeat in the FA Cup last weekend, this group of players is grasping what Koeman expects from them each game.

Negatives

The past two matches underline how frustrating Everton can be, as terrific followed terrible in the space of eight days. This comprehensive victory marked successive league wins for the first time since September. Maintaining that level of consistency is the obvious target.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Reverted to his favoured three-man defence and the players responded well to criticism after the FA Cup exit. Along with the home win against Arsenal in December, this felt like another teasing glimpse as to how Koeman's Everton could look, once he fully makes his mark on the squad.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Joel Robles, 7 -- His most taxing involvement was running the length of the pitch to join teammates in congratulating Lookman on his debut goal. Strong handling when required but largely underemployed.

DF Mason Holgate, 7 -- Media attention focused on John Stones' return to Goodison but Holgate was easily the better of the two former Barnsley defenders on the pitch. A composed presence throughout, be it dealing with tricky attackers or playing passes out of defence.

DF Ashley Williams, 8 -- His stronger showings continue to arrive when used as the middle centre-back in a three-man defence. A dominant and forceful display set the tone for Everton's aggression without the ball.

DF Ramiro Funes Mori, 7 -- Another who seems more assured as part of a back three. Scant possession helped Funes Mori focus on his defensive strengths and prevented a repeat of recent troubles in possession; the Argentinian defender kept his friend and international teammate Sergio Aguero quiet.

MF Seamus Coleman, 7 -- A tireless display was epitomised by his involvement in the fourth goal as the right-back was still pressing City all the way in the final minutes.

MF Tom Davies, 9 -- Grew in confidence and influence after a jittery start and was involved in many of Everton's brightest moments. A memorable display reached its pinnacle with a superb first goal for the club. A vital headed clearance on the goal line in the first half was every bit as important.

Tom Davies scored his first senior goal as part of Everton's emphatic win.

MF Gareth Barry, 7 -- Led the team in both tackles and interceptions -- five and three, respectively -- as the 35-year-old impressed against his former club. Barry proved he remains a valuable option in an increasingly populated midfield.

MF Leighton Baines, 7 -- As Coleman pushed on from the opposing wing-back position, Baines played a restrained role, muting his natural attacking instincts to contribute to an organised defensive effort.

MF Ross Barkley, 7 -- After a patchy first half that featured some erratic decision-making, Barkley excelled after the interval, claiming two assists and troubling an increasingly ragged opposition defence.

FW Kevin Mirallas, 8 -- His best performance of the season ended abruptly on 65 minutes as Koeman sacrificed the Belgian to bolster his midfield. Mirallas' assist for Lukaku and fine finish for Everton's second were overdue reminders of the quality he possesses in the final third.

FW Romelu Lukaku, 8 -- Quiet in the early stages, he was transformed upon scoring the opening goal and was unplayable at times. The City defence had no answer and Nicolas Otamendi resorted to playacting in an attempt to get Lukaku sent off in the second half.

Substitutes

MF Morgan Schneiderlin, 6 -- Competed well in central midfield on his debut as Koeman sensibly avoided the temptation to throw him in from the start.

MF James McCarthy, NR -- Back from injury, he added fresh legs and energy in midfield as Everton shutdown the game.

MF Ademola Lookman, NR -- Replacing an exhausted Barkley, the 19-year-old scored with his first shot as a Premier League player. Even the most optimistic supporter could not have scripted such a debut.

