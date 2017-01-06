Everton hope Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman can ignite season

Morgan Schneiderlin explains his decision to leave Manchester United for Everton.

Everton could hand debuts to new signings Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman against Manchester City on Sunday as the Blues attempt to rebound from a disappointing FA Cup exit at home to Leicester last Saturday.

That either player is under consideration speaks volumes as neither would likely feature at this juncture if this was a team in form. Lookman is a youngster adjusting to moving up two divisions, while Schneiderlin has played just 11 minutes in the league this season and not started a league game since April.

Manager Ronald Koeman suggested he would ease Lookman, a £7.5 million signing from Charlton, into the first-team setup, but the 19-year-old has already impressed his new manager and the inconsistency of the other wingers at his disposal may have played a part in the decision to consider a debut in this match.

Schneiderlin's familiarity with Koeman's methods could prove decisive in spite of his lack of match sharpness. Especially as City are the only team to have more than 50 percent possession in every Premier League game this season.

When Koeman agreed to rebuild a team rapidly drowning in their own mediocrity, five wins in his first six competitive matches offered fanciful hope of a quick fix, but four wins in 17 subsequent games paint a more accurate picture of the sizeable task ahead.

Frustration at this form seemed to surface in the aftermath of Saturday's cup defeat as Koeman angrily rebuked his players for surrendering the lead in fewer than eight minutes and cited the club board for a lack of signings. Such honesty can portray Koeman as detached from the club, but if anything, this outburst and others show a manager sharing the disappointment felt by supporters.

Another strongly phrased warning preceded this match. "Most of the players know the situation. Some players in the squad now don't have a future for Everton", said Koeman.

Given the visible issues in adapting this squad to his pressing and aggressive style, it is no surprise to hear such comments. An ongoing search for stability has seen 23 players used in the league this season.

Coinciding with Koeman's outspoken views and timely barb toward the Everton board, the next step of this long-term project gathered pace this week as Schneiderlin arrived from Manchester United for £20m and Tom Cleverley and Oumar Niasse completed loan moves to Watford and Hull respectively.

Everton face City on a run of just three wins in 11 in all competitions.

Niasse became the transfer defining the Roberto Martinez era -- 142 minutes of football and no goals for a £13.5m outlay -- but Cleverley leaves under less of a cloud. Signed on a free transfer, the former Aston Villa midfielder struggled to make an impact under Koeman this season, starting just four league games, but his attitude and work rate whenever called upon shame several within this current squad. There is more to football than just running around, but Everton would be a better team if more within this squad showed similar application on the pitch.

With Cleverley moving on and Idrissa Gueye on international duty, central midfield needed reinforcing as too many injury prone players occupy squad places in this area. James McCarthy, Muhamed Besic and Darron Gibson are useful options when fit but spend more time tackling injury setbacks than opposing players.

In Schneiderlin, the hope is Everton have found a central midfielder to shape the team around for the foreseeable future as life without Gueye looked bleak once the midfield buckled under minimal pressure against Leicester. Gareth Barry at his best makes this team tick and one of the few who continually seeks possession in matches, but this direct and aggressive style of play Koeman favours bypasses his strengths and exemplifies his weaknesses. Schneiderlin's arrival can lessen the reliance on 35-year-old Barry while easing the pressure on 18-year-old Tom Davies.

Despite starting one league game in the last nine months, statistics reflect favourably on Everton's new £20m signing as no player has made more tackles and interceptions (772) in the Premier League since August 2012. With Gueye currently leading the division on 93 tackles won and Everton boasting a league-high 20.2 tackles per match this season, it appears Koeman is building the foundations of this new-look team in central midfield.

For his part, Schneiderlin seems intent on reproving himself after months frozen out of the first-team picture at Manchester United. Aside from a reunion with a manager who oversaw his development for a season at Southampton, the French midfielder referred to a desire for regular football at an ambitious club, two things he believes he has found at Everton.

If the defeat to Leicester felt like a season-ending one as the trophyless drought closes on a 23rd season, the onus is on this squad to revive a flagging campaign limited to league matches from now. Closing the nine-point gap to sixth place and aiming for a European push (however unlikely) has to be the target in the second half of this campaign.

Everton must use the remaining matches to prove this season of transition is the stepping-stone toward matching the ambition that convinced Schneiderlin to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal. Three points against visiting title challengers is as good a starting point as any.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.