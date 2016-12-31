Koeman needs time but Everton fans will only be patient for so long

Ronald Koeman expresses frustration and disbelief after Leicester City overcame Everton's 1-0 lead at Goodison Park.

A disappointing end to a positive week saw Everton lose 2-1 at home to Leicester and exit the FA Cup in the third round for the second time in three seasons. Miserable home defeats in both domestic cups this season will ensure the quest for silverware extends to a 23rd campaign.

Manager Ronald Koeman rightly criticised his players afterwards, lamenting their inability to hold a winning position given to them by Romelu Lukaku. Too many in a blue shirt seemed content to coast through the game, apparently interpreting this cup tie as a chance to relax and ease up on recent improvements in the league.

Everton Everton Leicester City Leicester City 1 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

After opening the scoring, the task for the home side was simple: Be compact, maintain control of the game and give the visitors no encouragement. Within three minutes, Leicester had equalised; they led in less than eight. Two entirely avoidable goals demonstrated the game-changing lapses in concentration that Everton exhibit with alarming frequency.

Only Leighton Baines, who outperformed his teammates to an almost absurd extent, delivered the type of performance supporters demand from a team closing on a quarter of a century without a trophy. That the veteran left-back stood out, despite Everton again favouring the opposing side of the pitch, says as much about his display as a blunt right flank that offered nothing until Gerard Deulofeu came on at half-time.

On the paper, Koeman's lineup was more than capable of progressing to the fourth round, given that eight of the XI started the 2-0 win at Leicester on Boxing Day. Everton's manager was paying the FA Cup the respect it deserves, but the positives started and ended on paper as a succession of puzzling tactics compounded a collection of poor individual performances.

For all the justified critique of his players, this was also a Koeman misfire. The same three centre-backs -- Ashley Williams, Ramior Funes Mori and Mason Holgate -- who kept a clean sheet in the clubs' previous meeting all started, but there was no three-man defence at any point in this match.

Whether that was caused by a condemnation of Everton's wingers or a forced readjustment as Leicester deviated from their usual two-man attack, the home side spent the first half with right-back Seamus Coleman operating on the right side of midfield. This failed experiment lasted 45 minutes but, in-keeping with the theme of the day, Coleman continued to struggle even once he returned to his natural position in the second half.

Ronald Koeman has seen Everton knocked out of both cup competitions at home this season.

Meanwhile, substitute Arouna Kone replacing Ross Barkley and taking up a midfield role was the rotten cherry atop this tactical mess of a cake. Barkley had wastefully spent much of the match in the same position on the left flank but, at a time when Everton chased an equaliser, the decision to remove him from the equation altogether left even fewer creative options.

Koeman is aware of the limitations of his squad -- he frequently references them -- and that is why he cannot afford an off day; this group lacks the consistency and character required to tough out these matches.

Occasional promise bucks the trend but this is the default setting for a squad low on leadership and exuberance. There is rarely any noticeable reaction from players after conceding a goal. Experience is the one thing this ageing squad has in abundance, but it is clear that no amount of games played can fill the leadership vacuum present on the pitch.

"Winning mentality" is just a phrase to the majority of this squad but is also a criticism to be levelled at those behind the scenes, as evidenced when Koeman railed after the game against the club hierarchy for a lack of transfer activity to date.

Everton are notoriously slow operators in the market with even the most straightforward deal capable of dragging on and this has to change to avoid repeating the desperate scramble for players that ended the summer window.

Everton are clearly a team in transition but that does little to quell the frustration felt at these self-destructive displays. This latest defeat was a heavy dose of reality on a day when neither Koeman nor enough of his players performed at their best. No amount of future planning or long-term potential can distract from the immediate problems on the pitch.

Koeman deserves time -- he is a manager just six months into the job -- but supporters are less forgiving toward a playing squad and club in general that is finding it hard to shake old habits and common criticisms. Leniency is unlikely to be forthcoming if next season is also effectively over by January.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.