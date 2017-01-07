Can Everton cope without Idrissa Gueye to keep off pitch momentum?

Premier League champion Riyad Mahrez thanked his Leicester teammates after winning African Player of the Year.

Everton's eventful start to 2017 has seen flurry of activity off the pitch and left supporters feeling optimistic about the direction the club is heading under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

On the back of a 3-0 home win over Southampton, the club's annual general meeting, pleasing developments on season 2017-18 ticket prices, a new signing (Ademola Lookman) and a sponsorship deal for the training ground have filled the void ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Leicester.

It is that time of year again when fans dare to dream that FA Cup success can end a trophyless run stretching to 22 seasons. With a nine-point gap to sixth place, this also represents the most viable path back to European football.

Premier League opposition should ensure the Toffees maintain focus this weekend after a spate of cup upsets at their expense since the turn of the century. After all, a lack of familiarity is no excuse against a team Everton beat as recently as Boxing Day, winning 2-0 away from home.

As well as progress into the next round, this is a chance to sustain momentum built via seven points from nine across the festive period, not to mention an opportunity to learn from League Cup exit to Championship side Norwich earlier in the season.

After five successive wins in all competitions, Koeman made six changes from the league win against Middlesbrough the previous weekend and his much-changed team limped to a disjointed 2-0 exit. While not the only factor, the result played a part in a subsequent sequence that saw just one win in the next 10 matches.

With eight days between this third round match and Manchester City's visit to Goodison Park in the next league fixture, Koeman has rightly confirmed he will start the strongest available team, though quite who or what that involves is a question yet unanswered. Systems and personnel have been ever changing through both injury and tactical decisions as the search for consistently and results remains an ongoing one.

In terms of system, Koeman's preference for three centre-backs against opponents using two forwards might facilitate a return to the three-man defence keeping a clean sheet in the previous meeting, but the system has generally produced mixed results to this point.

One player definitely unavailable is new signing Lookman, who signed a four-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday, with the 19-year-old cup-tied after playing in Charlton's second-round replay defeat at MK Dons.

Elsewhere, a number of injuries and the loss of Idrissa Gueye to the African Nations Cup have a thin squad stretched as a glance at the substitutes' bench in recent weeks highlights the lack of depth. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a promising full debut cruelly halted against Southampton and looks set for two months out with an ankle injury. Compounding this is the news Yannick Bolasie could miss between 10 and 12 months. The winger was already a long-term absentee after needing surgery on knee ligament damage, but the full extent of his absence is a damaging blow to both player and club.

Bolasie's injury and doubts over Aaron Lennon's fitness could reopen the door for Gerard Deulofeu, who has failed to make the squad in three of the last four matches, but the game comes too soon for James McCarthy and Maarten Stekelenburg. Enner Valencia is pushing for start after his game-changing substitute appearance netted a goal and assist against Southampton.

Idrissa Gueye has been a key player for Everton.

Perhaps the most damaging loss, though, is Gueye potentially missing six matches depending on how far Senegal progress. Leading the league in tackles won (93), comfortably ahead of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in second (74), the former Aston Villa midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers and is vital to the aggressive approach Koeman expects from his team.

A recall for Gareth Barry is the obvious move to replace Gueye, as the team would benefit from his experience in the middle of the park, especially if Koeman chooses to flank him with Ross Barkley and Tom Davies. Davies covered the most distance on his first start of the season last time out -- injuries elsewhere and his own productive displays push his case for another start here.

With Barry able to orchestrate from deep, the prospect of Davies and Barkley operating either side as conventional central midfielders is an appealing one. Especially as this system is identical to the one used in the comeback win against Arsenal in December and appears the best fit for Barkley at present. Able to drop back from the No. 10 role that too often sees him crowded out and on the periphery, a deeper starting position creates time and space in possession for a player at his best with the game in front of him.

As an important cup match caps a constructive week off the pitch, how Everton cope without Gueye and adjust to injuries will play a key role in determining whether the positivity continues or a sharp jolt recalls a team in transition.

Luke is ESPN FC's Everton blogger. Follow Luke on Twitter @lukeofarrell.