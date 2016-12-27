Ross Barkley's downturn in fortunes for Koeman, Everton and England

The ESPN FC crew discuss what to expect in the January transfer window.

Times are changing at Everton and Ross Barkley must move with them.

Like the rest of his playing colleagues, he must deliver to be part of the future of a club undergoing an expansive overhaul, as evidenced by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's statement of intent on Wednesday evening at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall.

"It is not enough to say: 'We are special'," he told the club's annual general meeting.

"We don't want to be a museum. We need to be competitive and we need to win."

Like Moshiri, manager Ronald Koeman is moving with haste. Everton are expected to be among the January transfer window's biggest spenders, with the club confirming on Thursday a deal to sign forward Ademola Lookman from Charlton on a four-and-a-half year contract.

"The club knows what we want to change," he said on Monday. "I am hoping to do some business."

Koeman has spent five months on Merseyside and Everton lie seventh, just about par for the club in recent years. However, expectations have risen since Moshiri's arrival last February and Koeman's subsequent appointment along with director of football Steve Walsh from Leicester, the man credited for unearthing the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

The Dutchman, with Walsh's scouting nous supporting him, is sifting through the squad of players left by predecessor Roberto Martinez. The message has been writ large by one of the game's unabashed pragmatists: no player's place is guaranteed.

Barkley, 23, is no longer a boy wonder, instead a man who must find consistency in his game as an attacking midfielder. Despite Moshiri's billionaire status, selling to buy, as with John Stones' £47.5 million sale to Manchester City, may also be part of Everton's transfer strategy.

There have been suggestions of interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, though club sources have told ESPN FC there are no plans to sell Barkley. His current contract has 18 months to run with negotiations expected soon.

Meanwhile, a player blooded by David Moyes and granted creative licence by Martinez must try and fit Koeman's pressing strategies, of which winger Gerard Deulofeu, this week linked with a loan to AC Milan, appears an early victim.

"He needs to improve to be the player that maybe everyone expected when he was 18 or 19," Koeman said last month regarding Barkley.

His response to the follow-up question on whether that previous potential could be met must have burned the player: "I am not sure."

Ross Barkley has struggled to convince Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman, an exponent of the art of straight-talking, will rarely pull his punches.

"It could be a motivational tool," Graeme Sharp, Everton striker in the 1980s and 90s, told ESPN FC. "And he answered honestly. He'll be truthful. He's played and managed at the highest level."

There were distinctly positive signs of a more motivated Barkley over the Christmas period. It was his late header, just his third Premier League goal of the season, that rescued a point in a 2-2 draw at Hull City on Dec. 20. And in beating Koeman's former club Southampton 3-0 on Jan. 2, Barkley was crucial to Everton's late surge to victory, once he was moved to the right flank.

"He's a boy who plays on confidence," Sharp said. "If his confidence is high, he'll play well, and if his confidence is low, he'll struggle a little bit. He might be 23, but I still think he's a young boy in terms of maturity."

Barkley's development was affected by a serious leg break suffered as a 16-year-old, just as he was breaking through in the vein of Wayne Rooney, but seven years on, he struggles for understanding at Goodison Park. Misgivings about Barkley among fans have been regularly voiced this season, and Monday was no exception, before his key role in a move that won the penalty Leighton Baines opened the scoring with.

"I think the Everton fans use him as an easy target," Steven Gerrard remarked this week of his former England colleague.

Youngsters like midfielder Tom Davies, the blonde-haired 18-year-old who made his first start and starred against Southampton, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a 19-year-old striker who also started before sustaining an early ankle injury, are fresher faces while Barkley is probably tainted by association with the previous managerial regime.

Martinez indulged him as the club's brightest talent but after an exceptional 2013-14 season in which Everton finished fifth and Barkley won a place in England's World Cup squad, the following two campaigns delivered disappointing, diminishing returns, leading to Martinez's sacking in May.

Barkley was selected for Euro 2016, yet did not play a single minute for Roy Hodgson, while neither Sam Allardyce nor Gareth Southgate have since selected him for the national team. Tottenham's Dele Alli has stepped furthest forward in the reckoning for the attacking midfielder role.

The path back to England selection is performing well for Everton, where Barkley is being forced to adapt to survive. Within the club, the hope is an encouraging response to Koeman's criticisms can be a first step back towards fulfilling his promise.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.