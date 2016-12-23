Barkley rescues a point in typical Everton performance at Hull

Ronald Koeman said a poor start cost his Everton side at Hull City.

Friday's 2-2 draw at Hull was Everton at their infuriating best, mixing quality with incompetence as the Blues closed out 2016 with a performance typifying the year.

For the 11th time in 19 games, Everton conceded first. A league-high 12 points from losing positions owes more to slow starts forcing a desperate reaction from a team playing the accommodating opponent far too readily.

Positives

Ronald Koeman pointed to the number of chances created in the match -- that most of those chances went begging is another issue entirely. In terms of the football played, this was an improvement and a glimpse at some much-needed creativity, a move toward a less direct style, with long balls accounting for just 10 percent of attempted passes.

Negatives

Koeman has to settle on a team and formation as his team still looks more like a group of individuals. Opting for two 30-something centre-backs caused the backline to retreat due to their lack of pace, leaving acres of space in midfield and asking far too much of Gareth Barry and Idrissa Gueye, the two players assigned to shield the defence.

As a result, Barry and Gueye, two of the more consistent performers to date, looked spent long before the end and the team suffered for it with neither close to their best. Everton need to be more compact, as they were earlier in the season, and this process has to start at the back as playing an ageing spine while demanding the remainder of the team press the ball creates too many gaps and leaves parts of the team completely isolated.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- A case for too much upheaval as Koeman disrupted and reshuffled a defence that impressed in keeping a clean sheet during the Boxing Day win at Leicester.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Joel Robles, 5 -- A match full of unconvincing distribution from a goalkeeper beaten too easily on the second Hull goal. From impressive to indifferent in the space of four days, these last two matches highlight the need for a reliable presence between the posts.

DF Seamus Coleman, 6 -- Everton's right-back spent much of the match in the opposing final third. Hit the post in the first half and fired in an excellent cross in the final minute but otherwise wasteful in good crossing positions.

DF Phil Jagielka, 5 -- Fortunate to start as the defence kept a clean sheet in his absence at Leicester. Slow to react for the first Hull goal, continues to look sluggish and a yard or two behind the pace of the game and did little to further his case for a permanent return to the side.

DF Ashley Williams, 5 -- Koeman's preferred centre-back needs a chance to build a partnership at the heart of the defence, as constant system and personnel changes are no help to an experienced defender needing consistency.

DF Leighton Baines, 7 -- Overrun in the early stages as a lack of support made him an easy target when Hull attacked, Baines recovered, used the ball well and showed his class in setting up Ross Barkley for Everton's late equaliser.

MF Idrissa Gueye, 5 -- Flat performance from a player whose energy and aggression are such vital attributes. Minimal impact on the game and proved especially careless in possession during the first half.

MF Gareth Barry, 6 -- Lost his man for the first Hull goal but was one of the few attempting to fashion a response in the remainder of the first half, creating chances for Coleman and Barkley and firing narrowly wide from distance. Tactics elsewhere asked too much of him and he tired before his substitution.

MF Enner Valencia, 5 -- There may be the occasional good match from forwards used in midfield, but generally, as was the case here, it devolves into poor positioning and an attacking player operating too deep to contribute.

MF Ross Barkley, 7 -- Anonymous for much of the first half, the 23-year old improved considerably in the second half and his well-taken header capped a much livelier display earning praise from Koeman.

MF Kevin Mirallas, 6 -- Tendency to drift in and out of the game remains but the Belgian did threaten in possession. Performances slowly improving and added sharpness across these festive matches offers something to build on.

FW Romelu Lukaku, 6 -- Held the ball up well in the first half and caused trouble for the Hull defence but faded later on. Disappointing second half largely fizzled out after an effort against the crossbar.

Substitutes

MF Tom Davies, 7 -- Livened up the midfield, could have had a penalty and continues to enhance his first team claims via productive cameos from the bench.

FW Dominic Calvert-Lewin, N/R -- Not involved much but should have won the game with a headed chance planted wide from six yards in the final minute.

DF Ramiro Funes Mori, N/R -- On in the closing minutes, a bizarre choice for the final change as Everton had momentum after their second goal.

