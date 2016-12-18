Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Eibar vs Atletico Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Eibar

Related Videos

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Simeone, Atletico excited to play again

Spanish Primera División
Leganes vs Eibar-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016

Eibar
Leganes vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Alaves-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th December 2016

Eibar
Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Eibar
Athletic Bilbao vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th December 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Real Betis-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-26th November 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Eibar
Eibar vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016

Eibar
Las Palmas vs Eibar-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Las Palmas
Las Palmas vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th November 2016

Las Palmas
Eibar vs Villarreal-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-30th October 2016

Eibar
Espanyol vs Eibar-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Espanyol
Espanyol vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-22nd October 2016

Espanyol
Eibar snatch point from Real

Spanish Primera División
Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Eibar

Spanish Primera División
