Featured Matches
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
Alavés
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
Eibar
Espanyol
Granada
Las Palmas
Leganes
Málaga
Osasuna
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
Sporting Gijón
Valencia
Villarreal
Now Playing
Deportivo La Coruna vs Villarreal-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-15th January, 2017
Deportivo La Coruña
49 minutes ago
Related Videos
Espanyol vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-20th December 2016
Espanyol
7 days ago
Read
Espanyol vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-20th December 2016
Espanyol
7 days ago
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Osasuna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Osasuna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-18th December 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Real Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th December 2016
Real Madrid
Dec 10, 2016
Read
Real Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th December 2016
Real Madrid
Dec 10, 2016
Read
Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo La Coruna
Spanish Primera División
Dec 10, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Sociedad-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th December 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Sociedad-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-6th December 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sevilla-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Nov 19, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sevilla-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-19th November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Nov 19, 2016
Read
Granada vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Nov 5, 2016
Read
Granada vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Nov 5, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Valencia-Full Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-1st November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Deportivo La Coruna vs Valencia-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-1st November 2016
Deportivo La Coruña
Oct 31, 2016
Read
Celta Vigo vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-23rd October 2016
Celta Vigo
Oct 23, 2016
Read
Highlights: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo
Spanish Primera División
Oct 15, 2016
Read
Barca in danger of losing their identity?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 5, 2016
Read
Highlights: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Deportivo
Spanish Primera División
Sep 25, 2016
Read