Sam Allardyce to blame as Crystal Palace slump to Stoke defeat

Joe Allen's second half finish gave Stoke the narrow 1-0 victory, adding to Big Sam's relegation woes.

Sam Allardyce addresses the dire situation Crystal Palace are in to survive, and his role in leading the team to safety.

Crystal Palace are in freefall, and the hope that the parachute of a new manager and new player additions would make a difference has now faded. In a laborious match for all who watched, Palace fell to a solitary Joe Allen goal, worsening their plight in the process.

Positives

Sam Allardyce said that the players didn't play too badly. If there is a positive to take, it's that the side didn't concede four goals before half-time like they did the previous week against Sunderland.

Negatives

Palace mustered just a single shot on target and barely looked a threat despite having much of the play in the second half. That defensive solidity that Allardyce keeps talking about hasn't materialised either.

Lineups and Stats

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Palace have one of the better squads in the league. That they are playing as unimaginative football as they are, while also failing to keep clean sheets, is down to the manager. He inherited a mess -- it's time he did what he was hired to do and fixed it.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 5 -- Made a routine save in the first half but again allowed hesitancy to influence his decision making. Not at fault for the goal, though.

DF Patrick van Aanholt, 4 -- Gave Ramadan Sobhi far too much time to control the ball so that he could lay it off to Allen. Had a tough time marking his opponent throughout.

DF Damien Delaney, 5 -- Arguably should have at least tried to block Allen's shot. Not an awful performance otherwise but gave the impression he may be going through the motions a little.

DF James Tomkins, 5 -- Like last week, Tomkins missed a golden opportunity to score. It wasn't an awful defensive performance though.

DF Joel Ward, 5 -- Looks exhausted, and plays like an exhausted player too. Had his hands full with Marko Arnautovic and restricted him to limited chances.

MF Luka Milivojevic, 6 -- It will take him a few weeks to adjust to physicality and pace of the English game, but his debut was one of the few positives.

MF Jason Puncheon, 5 -- Playing him in a deeper role doesn't do some of his attacking qualities justice. He is struggling to influence the match currently.

MF James McArthur, 5 -- As with the rest of the squad, McArthur isn't playing up to the standard we know he's capable of.

Andros Townsend carried more of a threat than many of his Crystal Palace teammates.

FW Wilfried Zaha, 5 -- Had a poor first half in which he was tightly marked and got frustrated. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.

FW Christian Benteke, 5 -- Just isn't getting the kind of service that he needs. It's one of the most pressing issues for Allardyce.

FW Andros Townsend, 6 -- Bar his awful free kick late in the game, Townsend showed more positive play than the majority of his colleagues.

Substitutes

Jeffrey Schlupp, NR -- Ran a lot. Didn't produce much.

MF Yohan Cabaye, NR -- Didn't make a great deal of difference to how Palace played.

FW Loic Remy, NR -- Really must feature more regularly if Palace are to put up a fight against relegation. A five-minute cameo is not enough for him to positively influence the game.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.