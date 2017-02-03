Sam Allardyce to blame as Crystal Palace slump to Stoke defeat

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 18/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
0
1
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Home: 66/1  Draw: 8/1  Away: 1/14 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Allardyce culpable as Palace lose again

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Flimsy Crystal Palace lack a backbone

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Palace in trouble after awful performance

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read

Who will be relegated this season?

#FCdebate ESPN staff
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Palace's acid test vs. Sunderland

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Assessing the Prem relegation battle

English Premier League John Brewin
Read

Zaha impresses as Palace net win

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read
Patrick van Aanholt

Palace's January deals offer hope

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read

How your club did in the transfer window

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Defence struggles as Palace eliminated from FA Cup

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Midweek Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Yaya Toure's free kick put Man City on their way to victory.

Man City show signs of stability

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

FA Cup poses a dilemma for Allardyce

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Read

Cox: The "big man" role is alive and well

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Palace improve but same old story

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Transfer Rater: Christian Benteke to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Macintosh: Allardyce, Palace need points

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read
 By Robert Sutherland
Share
Tweet
   

Sam Allardyce to blame as Crystal Palace slump to Stoke defeat

Joe Allen's second half finish gave Stoke a narrow 1-0 victory, adding to Big Sam's relegation woes.
Joe Allen's second half finish gave Stoke the narrow 1-0 victory, adding to Big Sam's relegation woes.
Sam Allardyce addresses the dire situation Crystal Palace are in to survive, and his role in leading the team to safety.

Crystal Palace are in freefall, and the hope that the parachute of a new manager and new player additions would make a difference has now faded. In a laborious match for all who watched, Palace fell to a solitary Joe Allen goal, worsening their plight in the process.

Positives

Sam Allardyce said that the players didn't play too badly. If there is a positive to take, it's that the side didn't concede four goals before half-time like they did the previous week against Sunderland.

Negatives

Palace mustered just a single shot on target and barely looked a threat despite having much of the play in the second half. That defensive solidity that Allardyce keeps talking about hasn't materialised either.

Stoke CityStoke City
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Palace have one of the better squads in the league. That they are playing as unimaginative football as they are, while also failing to keep clean sheets, is down to the manager. He inherited a mess -- it's time he did what he was hired to do and fixed it.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 5 -- Made a routine save in the first half but again allowed hesitancy to influence his decision making. Not at fault for the goal, though.

DF Patrick van Aanholt, 4 -- Gave Ramadan Sobhi far too much time to control the ball so that he could lay it off to Allen. Had a tough time marking his opponent throughout.

DF Damien Delaney, 5 -- Arguably should have at least tried to block Allen's shot. Not an awful performance otherwise but gave the impression he may be going through the motions a little.

DF James Tomkins, 5 -- Like last week, Tomkins missed a golden opportunity to score. It wasn't an awful defensive performance though.

DF Joel Ward, 5 -- Looks exhausted, and plays like an exhausted player too. Had his hands full with Marko Arnautovic and restricted him to limited chances.

MF Luka Milivojevic, 6 -- It will take him a few weeks to adjust to physicality and pace of the English game, but his debut was one of the few positives.

MF Jason Puncheon, 5 -- Playing him in a deeper role doesn't do some of his attacking qualities justice. He is struggling to influence the match currently.

MF James McArthur, 5 -- As with the rest of the squad, McArthur isn't playing up to the standard we know he's capable of.

Andros Townsend carried more of a threat than many of his Crystal Palace teammates.

FW Wilfried Zaha, 5 -- Had a poor first half in which he was tightly marked and got frustrated. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.

FW Christian Benteke, 5 -- Just isn't getting the kind of service that he needs. It's one of the most pressing issues for Allardyce.

FW Andros Townsend, 6 -- Bar his awful free kick late in the game, Townsend showed more positive play than the majority of his colleagues.

Substitutes

Jeffrey Schlupp, NR -- Ran a lot. Didn't produce much.

MF Yohan Cabaye, NR -- Didn't make a great deal of difference to how Palace played.

FW Loic Remy, NR -- Really must feature more regularly if Palace are to put up a fight against relegation. A five-minute cameo is not enough for him to positively influence the game.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.