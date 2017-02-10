Sam Allardyce running out of time as Palace flirt with the Championship

The ESPN FC crew discuss who could be sacked next.

Crystal Palace lack a backbone. Not just the kind that gives teams a strong mentality but the spine upon which all successful sides are built. Sam Allardyce doesn't have a great deal of time to find it, but doing so might go some way to getting the club out of the mire it finds itself in.

Last Saturday's 4-0 defeat, a shuddering five-minute capitulation before half time at the hands of fellow relegation strugglers Sunderland, should be enough to prompt drastic change in Allardyce's thinking. This is a side so bereft of confidence, so lacking in a spine, that changes will need to be made to give the side a hope of surviving.

In a side lacking confidence, a goalkeeper with belief in their own ability and capable of inspiring trust in others is crucial. Wayne Hennessey, for all the attributes that should make him a good choice, lacks the characteristics of a goalkeeper up for a relegation battle.

While the first goal conceded against Sunderland was the result of a blatant unpunished foul, the decision-making that led to the incident was flawed, too. He arguably could have done a better job with one or two of the other goals.

With Julian Speroni appearing to be out of favour, the return of Steve Mandanda from a long injury layoff couldn't come at a better time. The Frenchman has the experience and qualities needed to give Palace a fighting chance.

Meanwhile in defence, the Sunderland game highlighted a standoffish approach to the art. Mamadou Sakho's introduction to the team should give the defence a fearlessness that in recent months has gone missing. Sakho might be unconventional but given Palace's failings with conventional defending, perhaps that's not such a bad thing.

A case could also be made for the introduction of Jeffrey Schlupp in the right-back role. Joel Ward looked shell-shocked after Saturday's defeat and while his defensive qualities aren't a problem, he lacks the pace that Allardyce prefers his full-backs to have.

It's likely that the manager won't have Luka Milivojevic to call upon against Stoke. The Serbian midfielder is required to get a visa to work in the UK, a process that can take up to three weeks to complete. It's a delay the club likely knew about, but one that will frustrate the manager, who could do with a stronger midfield presence.

The collapse against Sunderland was one the midfield can take significant blame for. Jason Puncheon and Joe Ledley both failed miserably in their task to keep possession and provide defensive cover for the backline.

Puncheon's ponderous play ultimately led to Sunderland winning the free kick from which they scored, while Ledley played his part in two of the four goals conceded. It's difficult to see what changes Allardyce can ring however given the delay in Milivojevic's arrival.

Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace were consumed by fear against Sunderland.

It's also imperative the ever-isolated Christian Benteke is given more support in attack. While James McArthur is instructed to play a more advanced role, it would be sensible to consider Loic Remy as a strike partner. Remy showed with his cameo appearance on Saturday that he has the spark and confidence to create and take chances.

Stoke's intentions will be clear. Their aim will be to score a goal and wait for Palace's mental frailty to strike. Allardyce in turn knows what he must do to try and secure the vital points needed to fight relegation -- build the team's confidence to gain the clean sheets that might ultimately be a deciding factor.

With Mandanda in goal, Sakho in defence and a midfield focused on keeping possession and making defensive contributions when needed, the possibility of winning points at the Bet365 Stadium is increased.

It's likely that, should Sakho feature, Damien Delaney will be the player to drop out. The defender was confronted by a supporter at half time on Saturday and substituted shortly after the second half began. If Allardyce persists with a three-man defence, he'll line up alongside Scott Dann and James Tomkins. As mentioned earlier, Allardyce might also be tempted to drop Ward in favour of the pacey Schlupp, with Patrick van Aanholt taking his position on the left of defence.

In midfield, Allardyce might opt to go with a defensive unit of McArthur and Yohan Cabaye, dropping Puncheon in favour of a front pairing of Remy and Benteke. Doing so might open the midfield up somewhat but would also give Benteke the support he needs. The manager will also have to find a way to get Wilfried Zaha more involved in play -- Sunderland isolated and frustrated him expertly.

Whatever the lineup, the need for a strong spine is becoming more apparent. Changes will help and the introduction of Milivojevic would give the side a huge boost. Stoke might, however, be too soon to see the changes take effect.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.