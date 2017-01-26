Crystal Palace in real trouble after awful performance vs. Sunderland

Crystal Palace were stunned at home to Sunderland thanks to goals from Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and two from Jermain Defoe.

Sam Allardyce says he needs to change the mentality of the Crystal Palace players after they were routed by Sunderland.

Collapses like Crystal Palace's against Sunderland one are typically reserved for England's cricket team, where wickets fall in quick succession as soon as the first goes. Palace fans watched on in utter disbelief as, instead of shutting up shop until half-time, the side went on to let in a further three goals before half-time in a game they lost 4-0.

Positives

Palace started brightly enough, but once the first goal went in, there were no outstanding positives to highlight. It was that dreary a performance.

Negatives

Palace have a ludicrous Achilles heel. Concede the first and everything else will collapse too. The defence, which appeared to show such signs of improvement in the previous game or two, allowed Sunderland to score with such ease they might as well not have been playing at all.

Lineups and Stats

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- You can't blame the manager for the way the team fell to pieces as quickly as they did. Even Sam Allardyce was shell-shocked by the calamitous spell. The job he thought would be simple has become more complex with every defeat.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 3 -- The first goal conceded, which should have been a simple catch under some mild pressure from Sunderland, saw Hennessey drop the ball to Lamine Kone who then scored. It hit the side's mentality hard. Could have also done better for at least two of the goals, too.

DF Patrick van Aanholt, 4 -- Mitigated by the fact that only one goal came down the left-hand side.

DF Damien Delaney, 4 -- Every defender deserves to take some responsibility for this result. Delaney was poor throughout.

DF James Tomkins, 3 -- Missed an easy header for an equaliser shortly after Sunderland scored. Then defended like an amateur to allow Jermain Defoe to score the fourth goal.

DF Scott Dann, 4 -- As with Delaney, culpable for the goals that were conceded.

DF Joel Ward, 3 -- Caught out of position as Sunderland countered for the third and fourth goal.

MF Yohan Cabaye, 6 -- Went off injured. Losing him meant Palace lost the midfield.

MF Jason Puncheon, 4 -- When Palace needed a cool head to get a foot on the ball, Puncheon seemed to lose his. Misplaced too many passes and caught in possession too often.

MF James McArthur, 5 -- Can't really blame him for much of what happened. Was played in an advanced role and watched on in as much horror as Palace fans did.

FW - Wilfried Zaha, 5 -- Sunderland did a remarkably good job of frustrating Zaha. The winger lost his cool in the first half, a distraction the team didn't need. Better in the second half, at least.

FW Christian Benteke, 4 -- Didn't get any service to score from and struggled to create something for himself, too.

Substitutes

Joe Ledley, 3 -- To blame for the second goal with an awful touch. Caught too far forward for the third, reacted too slowly to the danger and as the player closest to Defoe, failed to put a tackle in.

MF Andros Townsend, 6 -- Came on for Delaney and put a lot of effort in during the second half. Arguably one of the only highlights.

MF Loic Remy, 6 -- Like Townsend, Remy showed some creativity and drive during the second half. There was little he or his fellow second-half substitute could do to turn the game round however.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.