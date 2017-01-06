Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Valencia
Espanyol
1
0
LIVE 67'
Home: 1/8  Draw: 11/2  Away: 33/1 
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
 By Robert Sutherland
Crystal Palace defence dismal in heavy West Ham loss

Andy Carroll scored a goal for the ages as West Ham rebounded with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Andy Carroll scored a goal for the ages as West Ham rebounded with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Andy Carroll reacts to his wonderfully timed volley and West Ham's convincing win over Palace.
Slaven Bilic praises not only his squad, but the fans, for urging them on to a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

In case Sam Allardyce wasn't entirely aware of what the challenge ahead of him looked like, this defeat would have provided a significant reality check. While Crystal Palace started the game well, a failure to take chances was then punished by West Ham's ability to capitalise on the Eagles' defensive errors. Allardyce's side look incapable of keeping a clean sheet.

Positives

It really is difficult to find any from this performance -- the result might however highlight what the club need to do in terms of recruitment because key players, in midfield and defence mainly, are just not doing their jobs.

Negatives

There are so many that could be listed, but Palace's defensive frailty -- which stretches from the forward line's unwillingness to pressure through to the midfield's slow reactions to the defence's poor marking -- is just unfathomable. Allardyce was brought in with a record for defensive solidity. He hasn't addressed Palace's weaknesses yet.

West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
3
0
FT
Highlights

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Palace's malaise had set in long before Allardyce's arrival. However, the expectation was that the team would develop a backbone to rebuild itself around. That hasn't happened and the lack of improvement is becoming increasingly alarming.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 3 -- His nervous performance in the first half was a precursor to what would follow in the second. Hennessey struggles with his decision-making and he failed to make the right decisions for two of the goals conceded, inexplicably rushing out for the first goal and then hesitating for the third.

DF Joel Ward, 4 -- Caught under the flight of the ball for Andy Carroll's incredible goal. Could have done more for the third, too.

DF Scott Dann, 4 -- Why Palace insisted on playing such a high line against West Ham's pace is difficult to comprehend. It meant that when the right pass did come, Dann and his colleagues were left chasing shadows.

Sam Allardyce endured an unhappy afternoon against former club West Ham.

DF Damien Delaney, 3 -- Glared at Hennessey following the first goal despite bearing some responsibility due to his slow reaction to the initial pass. The act was repeated for the third goal, too.

DF James Tomkins, 3 -- Missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half, and followed that up by failing to stay in line with his teammates, allowing Michail Antonio to be onside for the first goal.

MF James McArthur, 5 -- The Scot's return to the side was welcome, but his performance lacked that cutting edge.

MF Joe Ledley, 4 -- In the first half, Palace showed tenacity in midfield to dictate the play, and Ledley played a key role in that. West Ham's tactical change at half time seemed to negate that, however.

MF Yohan Cabaye, 4 -- Palace need players like Cabaye to step up and show leadership when others won't. Like much of the midfield, he meandered through this match.

FW Jason Puncheon, 4 -- Started the game brightly but, as was the case with his teammates, faded entirely for the second half.

FW Christian Benteke, 5 -- It's perhaps unfair to be too critical of Benteke given that he's playing with a shoulder injury, but his failure to put pressure on opposition defences just invites more on to his own team. He must work harder.

FW Andros Townsend, 4 -- The source of Palace's few chances in the first half, Townsend went missing in the second and was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

Substitutes

FW Loic Remy, NR -- Looked a little behind the pace but the positive to take from his run-out is that Remy appears willing to take shots where other players won't.

MF Chung-yong Lee, NR -- Didn't have a major impact on the game.

MF Jeffrey Schlupp, NR -- Palace went to a 4-4-2 formation and Schlupp went on at left-midfield. Showed some neat touches but he barely had an opportunity to show his qualities.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.

