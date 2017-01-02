Sam Allardyce makes his mark but Crystal Palace need new signings

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says he wants three new signings at Selhurst Park.

Sam Allardyce made the first of what are billed to be a number of sweeping changes this week, with the sacking of popular assistant manager Keith Millen and goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman.

He followed this up with the appointment of his former assistant at Bolton Wanderers Sammy Lee. Most Crystal Palace fans back the decision to make these changes.

Allardyce arrived at the club following the downturn in form that former manager Alan Pardew couldn't rectify. His coaching staff, for all the great work they have done previously, had to take some responsibility for this too. It's imperative that a new manager is given the tools he needs to make the changes that are needed and at Palace, those changes are all too obvious.

Lee has spoken of being a hands-on coach, of wanting to work closely with the players to improve them individually and as a squad. One of the common issues, from the manager and his new assistant, is that the team needs work on its mentality as much as its tactics. That has, over the course of the Christmas period, been all too clear.

While the players are all capable of doing the jobs they were brought in to do, the previous three league matches have shown a lack of decisiveness in their work. Rather than knowing their jobs and doing them, Scott Dann, Yohan Cabaye, Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend have been victims of trying to do too much; guilty of shifting from the simple to the complex in order to try and pull the side out of difficulty. Townsend has been worthy of criticism, but it's clear that a confident, clear-minded player wouldn't be putting in the performances he has lately.

Allardyce has also spoken of the need for a few signings to lift spirits. The squad needs strengthening at left-back, centre-back, centre midfield and arguably also on the wing. Palace have been linked with moves for West Ham's James Collins to provide depth to Palace's centre-back shortage, Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester City and Robbie Brady of Norwich City to fill the left-back void, and Hull City's Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore have been mentioned as potential centre midfield options. While none of those mentioned are in the calibre of the Benteke signing during the summer, they are all players who have individually proven an ability to play in the Premier League.

Meanwhile in attack, the return of Loic Remy to fitness is like a new signing, however his persistent injury concerns prove his inclusion in a starting XI is not guaranteed. Had the initial diagnosis of the injury to Benteke been as serious as first feared, that call for another striker addition would have been amplified. As it is, Benteke is now likely to have injections to allow him to play through the pain but it shows just how precarious a position Palace are in on the attacking front.

Saturday's match against West Ham pits a side seemingly bereft of confidence and energy against a side completely lacking in home form. While Allardyce will hope his team selection is improved by a signing or two before the fixture, the likelihood is that the Palace team will be similar to the one against Swansea; with a little more energy and tactical know-how.

Despite an excellent, record-breaking FA Cup appearance in goal, it's unlikely that Julian Speroni will feature against West Ham. Wayne Hennessey will likely get the nod having spent the weekend resting. In front of the goalkeeper, a backline consisting of Dann, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins and Joel Ward will be tasked with manhandling Andy Carroll.

In midfield, Allardyce should be boosted by the return of James McArthur to training. It's likely he'll be flanked by Cabaye and Jason Puncheon, although a move to a 4-4-2 formation might mean Puncheon plays on the wing with Townsend on the opposite flank.

In attack, with the departures of Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako to the African Nations Cup, the manager might be forced to consider playing both Remy and Benteke alongside each other. There is some flexibility, however, as Remy has previous played as a wide man as part of an attacking three.

Whatever Allardyce's tactics are, the priority will be to keep a clean sheet and to empower the team's attacking unit to do its job. New signings aside, the inclusion of Remy and McArthur should lighten the mood in the squad, and the strain on those who played every game over Christmas.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.