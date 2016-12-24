Wilfried Zaha wonder strike not enough to save lethargic Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce says he needs three signings in January to boost Crystal Palace's survival fight.

Crystal Palace, defeated 2-1 by Swansea on Tuesday, turned in one of their worst first half performances in a decade according to some fans.

New boss Sam Allardyce has some mitigation -- he warned the lack of rest between fixtures could have an impact and so it proved. Palace laboured under pressure and exhaustion. A Wilfried Zaha wonder goal should have given them a point but a lack of focus, so often lamented this season, was the side's undoing again.

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Swansea City Swansea City 1 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Positives

For all the talk of having too good a squad to go down, this isn't a fit team. It's already missing five key players in Steve Mandanda, Pape Souare, Scott Dann, James McArthur and Loic Remy, and it's going to be further weakened by Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako attending the African Nations Cup.

It's also likely that Christian Benteke will miss crucial fixtures with shoulder ligament damage. That Palace now know what they're dealing with means they can work to address it.

Negatives

The first half performance was awful. In elite sport an extra day of rest can have a resounding impact, and it showed. Swansea were energetic as they zipped the ball around the pitch. Palace's players were clouded by exhaustion, indecision, a lack of confidence and pressure. It's the perfect storm for Allardyce and it will require an even better response.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Allardyce admitted he made an error by attempting to use the same side that he played against Arsenal and Watford. He was hired because of his pragmatism, something that was distinctly lacking in the first half. Changes made in the second improved matters but it's clear the manager isn't a miracle worker.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 5 -- Couldn't do much for the first goal but was perhaps a bit too slow to react for the second.

DF Joel Ward, 4 -- Caught out for the second goal as he responded far too slowly to Angel Rangel's run. Looked exhausted by the end of the game.

DF James Tomkins, 5 -- The only competent performer of the first half. His continued fitness is crucial to the side's fortunes.

DF Damien Delaney, 4 -- Guilty as the rest of the back four for the statuesque defending that led to the first goal. Better in the second half.

DF Martin Kelly, 4 -- Palace desperately need a left-back in order to allow Ward to return to right-back and Kelly to be rested. He looks bereft of confidence and energy.

MF Jason Puncheon, 4 -- As with the rest of the squad, he looked tired. Again guilty of slowing play down, which was made all the more obvious by Swansea's incisive play.

MF Joe Ledley, 4 -- Chased Swansea shadows in the first half. Better in the second but guilty of retreating as game drew to a close, inviting pressure that led to the goal.

MF Yohan Cabaye, 5 -- Another exhausted performance. Arguably the source of Palace's better play in the second half but like Ledley, he failed to close Leroy Fer down, giving him time and space to pick out the pass to Rangel for the winner.

FW Wilfried Zaha, 8 -- Wasn't involved in the first half, but when switched to the right he immediately sprung into life. His goal, a wonderful volley, should have been enough to get a point.

FW Christian Benteke, 5 -- Received awful service and should have won a penalty when Lukasz Fabianski upended him. That challenge ultimately caused shoulder ligament damage.

FW Andros Townsend, 4 -- Subbed just after half-time after another disappointing contribution.

Substitutes:

FW Fraizer Campbell, 7 -- Gave the side energy which they lacked in the first half when he came on for Benteke.

MF Bakary Sako, 7 -- Helped to change Palace's alertness with his positivity. It nearly worked.

MF Jordon Mutch, N/R -- A late sub. Didn't make much difference.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.