Hennessey keeps it close but Crystal Palace show concerning lack of fight

Olivier Giroud's incredible scorpion kick goal highlighted Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace went into the game against Arsenal with little expectation and came out of the 2-0 defeat with little credit. In fairness to Sam Allardyce's side, it took a ludicrously brilliant goal from Olivier Giroud to break the deadlock, but truth be told Palace really didn't look like they were going to put up a fight.

There is mitigation, however, with injury struggles and a distinct lack of quality on the bench, Allardyce has had to pick the same side during one of the busiest spells of the season. A bit more fight would have been good to see.

Positives

It's difficult to determine exactly what could be considered a positive from this game. Arsenal's profligacy in front of goal meant the scoreline wasn't as bad as it could have been, although if there is one Palace-related positive to highlight it's that Wayne Hennessey put in a performance that also helped to keep the goals against to a minimum.

Negatives

It's clear that referees think Wilfried Zaha dives; it happened against Watford and then again against Arsenal. Andre Mariner witnessed a number of clear fouls only to wave play on. It's understandable that Zaha gets frustrated with the lack of protection from referees, but it's imperative that he keeps his cool in the face of such provocation.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- While the side looked exhausted, the lack of fight in the first half was deeply concerning. Palace did put up a bit more of a fight in the second half and had a few chances to pull one back. There's a sense that we'll only see what Allardyce is truly capable of when he's had at least a month to work with the squad.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 8 -- Made a number of significant saves in both halves. While he can still be a little too tentative with is decision-making, his performance was a highlight.

Wayne Hennessey had a few excellent stops to keep it close for Crystal Palace against Arsenal on Sunday.

DF Joel Ward, 6 -- Struggled with Arsenal's overlapping full-backs and was overrun for long spells of the match.

DF James Tomkins, 5 -- Hadn't played for three weeks prior due to injury and it showed. Allardyce wouldn't have picked him had it not been for a lack of alternative options.

DF Scott Dann, 5 -- Doesn't look like he's fully recovered from his bout of illness. Laboured under constant Arsenal pressure.

DF Martin Kelly, 5 -- Still looks nervous in possession despite being more comfortable on the right. Like Dann, he struggled against the constant Arsenal onslaught.

MF Jason Puncheon, 5 -- Struggled to find a pass in Arsenal's half and slowed his side's play down too often. A disappointing performance from the Palace talisman.

MF Mathieu Flamini, 5 -- Was at fault when he misplaced a simple pass that resulted in Arsenal's counter-attack for Giroud's goal,and seemed to chase shadows for most of the game.

MF Yohan Cabaye, 7 -- Put in the only competent performance in Palace's midfield, looking for the ball when his team had possession and trying to play positively. It's likely he was substituted in order to keep him somewhat fresh for the visit of Swansea on Tuesday.

FW Wilfried Zaha, 5 -- Was double or triple-marked whenever he had the ball, so he struggled to make use of it when he did have it. Was understandably frustrated by a lack of protection from the referee.

FW Christian Benteke, 6 -- Had the impossible task of leading the line and, despite repeated long-balls up to him, did what he could with the minimal service he received. Maybe should have scored from a header early in the second half, but he did well to even get his head to the ball.

FW Andros Townsend, 6 -- Had a largely anonymous first half, but followed that up with a better second period. Palace will need him to play well for 90 minutes against Swansea.

Substitutes

MF Jordon Mutch, 6 -- Was brought on for Cabaye to save the Frenchman for Tuesday's match and didn't make much of a contribution.

FW Lee Chung-Yong, N/R -- Made some incisive runs but like his teammates struggled to make a telling difference.

FW Fraizer Campbell, N/R -- Looked busy and chased Arsenal's back line when they had the ball, but didn't pose any real threat.

