Positives for Allardyce but penalty woes cost Crystal Palace two points

Troy Deeney's 100th Watford goal was enough to steal the win away from Sam Allardyce in his debut as Crystal Palace manager.

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce recaps his side's 1-1 draw against Watford.

Sam Allardyce won't be too displeased with his first game in charge as Crystal Palace manager. His side began the game as the better side and took the lead midway through the first half. But things turned when Christian Benteke's penalty was saved by Heurelho Gomes and midway, through the second half, Watford drew level with a spot kick of their own following a foul by Damien Delaney on Sebastian Prodl.

Positives

In the first half especially, Palace played with intensity and a semblance of organisation that highlighted what had been missing under Alan Pardew. Allardyce opted to start Yohan Cabaye in a more advanced role and brought Andros Townsend back into the lineup. Both players excelled, along with Wilfried Zaha.

Negatives

It was a tale of two penalties. Benteke's miss was another shambolic attempt at being too smart with what is ultimately a simple procedure. At the opposite end, Delaney's foul was so obvious that referee Mark Clattenburg couldn't ignore it.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Having had just 48 hours with his new squad, it's unlikely that Allardyce would have had much influence on tactics. It was clear, however, that there was greater energy, especially early.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wayne Hennessey, 7 -- Didn't really have a great deal to do. Some indecision during the game caused a bit of panic but Watford really didn't threaten a great deal.

DF Joel Ward, 7 -- Handled the threat of Nordin Amrabat with composure.

DF Damien Delaney, 6 -- Gave away a frustrating penalty, but did a decent job against Troy Deeney.

DF Scott Dann, 6 -- Despite being unwell, he faced down Odion Ighalo and restricted him to shots from distance.

DF Martin Kelly, 6 -- Appears to be much more comfortable on the right and that showed with another decent performance.

MF Jason Puncheon, 7 -- Playing in a slightly deeper role, Puncheon had a tough game against Etienne Capoue but showed focus and determination.

MF Mathieu Flamini, 7 -- As against Manchester United, Flamini brought a cool head to Palace's defensive play.

MF Yohan Cabaye, 8 -- Playing in a more advanced role, Cabaye showed his class with a perfectly timed run and finish to put Palace in front. The midfielder was combative, creative and constantly looking for the ball.

FW Wilfried Zaha, 8 -- Arguably Palace's greatest threat, Zaha had a fantastic first half, creating a number of opportunities that his teammates failed to capitalise on.

FW Christian Benteke, 5 -- Did an okay job of leading the line but, following that penalty miss, it's fair to say Palace fans expect a bit more from the club's record signing.

FW Andros Townsend, 7 -- Ostracised by Pardew, Townsend looked like the player Palace signed in the summer. His work rate was a real positive, topped off by an excellent assist for Cabaye's goal.

Substitutes

MF Jordon Mutch, NR -- Didn't make much difference to the performance.

FW Fraizer Campbell, NR -- Chased down Watford's back line late in the game but didn't do much else.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.