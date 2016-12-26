Crystal Palace place hopes on prolific escapologist Sam Allardyce

The FC crew see Sam Allardyce as a perfect fit for Crystal Palace and a fan base looking to avoid relegation.

Sam Allardyce is back, parachuted into the Crystal Palace job as a man who can guarantee Premier League safety.

He has never been relegated from English football's top division. Here are the escape acts that have made his reputation as the man to call in a survival battle.

Bolton Wanderers 2001-02

Having returned the club he served as a no-nonsense centre-back to England's top division for the first time in four years, via the First Division playoffs, Allardyce had to ensure they stayed up on a low budget. According to his autobiography, published in 2015, he also chose an offbeat motivational tool.

If his team lost by three goals, the players would have to eat a helping of sheep's testicles. If they won by three, Allardyce and his staff would have to consume the dish.

Bolton won their first match, away at Leicester, 5-0, and their next two matches, Middlesbrough 1-0 at home and then a memorable 2-1 victory over Liverpool, which put them top of the league. But the run didn't last and Bolton only stayed up by four points. In the end, the players suffered the forfeit four times, with Allardyce and company doing so twice -- the final occasion, a 4-1 defeat of eventually relegated Ipswich, secured safety.

Key men

This success was achieved with players who had come up from the Football League with Bolton. Striker Michael Ricketts scored 12 goals and won an England cap while midfielder Kevin Nolan, who later played for Allardyce at West Ham, scored eight. Both netted in a historic 2-1 win at Manchester United in October.

Bolton Wanderers 2002-03

The previous season's addition of France '98 World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff and former international teammate Bruno N'Gotty signalled a change in outlook. Instead of homegrown talent, Allardyce looked to foreign fields and signed a group of veteran internationals. Jay-Jay Okocha was the headline act, but he was joined by utility man Ivan Campo, on loan from Real Madrid, and Salva Ballesta, a striker from Valencia.

A reasonable start, including another victory at Old Trafford (this time with Nolan getting the winner) soon ebbed away, bringing into question Allardyce's global approach. Bolton began their penultimate match of the season in the bottom three, but grabbed a 0-0 draw at Southampton. A draw against Middlesbrough would not have been good enough if West Ham beat Birmingham, but goals from Per Frandsen and Okocha secured a 2-1 victory and Wanderers stayed up on 44 points. West Ham went down on 42, the highest ever total for a relegated team over a 38-game season.

Key man

Okocha remains a legend in Lancashire, and it was his gorgeous free kick that set up Bolton for their final day escape. With safety secured, he and Allardyce staged an impromptu dance routine. "My moves were smooth as his," claimed Allardyce later.

Sam Allardyce has overseen over 400 Premier League matches and has not suffered relegation at any club.

Blackburn Rovers 2008-09

Having been sacked by Newcastle in January 2008, Allardyce was unemployed for close to a calendar year, only for Bolton's local rivals Blackburn to take him on having just sacked former England midfielder Paul Ince. Beginning his tenure in 19th place, with 19 games to go in December, Allardyce had half a season to save Blackburn and began at a canter, staying unbeaten until February, gaining a 3-0 revenge home win over Newcastle on the way.

After that, it became time to grind through the gears in a defensive style that would eventually alienate Rovers fans until his 2011 departure. Blackburn ended up safe with a game to go, finishing 15th. "This has not been a great escape, it is a survival, we worked hard over several games," said a defiant Allardyce.

Key men

Allardyce inherited a team with talent, including veteran Turkish playmaker Tugay and strikers Roque Santa Cruz and Benni McCarthy. He also invigorated firebrand forward El Hadji Diouf and, snapped up for just £1m, the Senegalese led Blackburn's attritional approach from the front.

Sunderland 2015-16

The excellence of Allardyce's work last season at Sunderland helped secure him the England job, and his final appearance as manager at the Stadium of Light saw him stage another dance recital, after a 3-0 home win against Everton meant his team stayed up with a game to go. At the same time, they also sent down Newcastle, and Rafa Benitez, a manager whom Allardyce has never been friendly with.

Taking the job on Oct. 9 after Dick Advocaat left having failed to win any of the first eight matches, Allardyce returned to the tight, rigid football of his time at Blackburn and West Ham. Survival was achieved through a gradual, abrasive crawl. Sunderland never climbed higher than 17th all season, but stayed tough to beat. A crucial 3-0 win at Norwich on April 16 and a 3-2 home defeat of Chelsea on May 11 set up that win over Everton as the crescendo.

Key men

Allardyce's transfer nous brought in three stars in January -- defensive midfielder Jan Kirchhoff from Bayern, central defender Lamine Kone from Lorient and winger Wahbi Khazri from Bordeaux. All made key contributions, though it was the 15 goals of veteran Jermain Defoe that saved Sunderland.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.