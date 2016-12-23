Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
Torino
Genoa
1
0
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
América
U.A.N.L
 By Robert Sutherland
Five reasons why Alan Pardew's reign at Crystal Palace didn't quite work out

Paul Mariner reacts to Alan Pardew's departure from Palace, and who he thinks should be next in line for the job.

There is no doubt about it: Alan Pardew has had a difficult 2016. Following an impressive start to the 2015-16 season, the now-former Crystal Palace manager struggled with a variety of challenges and an inflexibility in the 12 months that followed, which ultimately cost him his job. Here are five reasons why his spell at the club, especially his final year at Selhurst Park, was such a difficult one.

1. An inability to find a formula that worked

Taking over a Crystal Palace side that was focused on defensive strength, a trait that was carried through the club's promotion season and its first two seasons in the Premier League with management spells under Neil Warnock and Tony Pulis, Pardew found it difficult to find a formula that brought together that approach and his own wish for more-expansive football. There was a distinct lack of balance in his two full seasons at the club; while last season Palace struggled to create and score goals, this season has seen an about-turn with Palace scoring ample but defending badly.

2. A transfer policy that lacked a plan

The summer saw Crystal Palace release a number of players that they subsequently failed to replace. Brede Hangeland retired, Adrian Mariappa joined Watford, Mile Jedinak was sold to Aston Villa, Marouane Chamakh was released, and both Dwight Gayle and Yannick Bolasie were sold for significant fees.

Instead of replacing each player like for like, Palace focused most of their energy on signing big names, with Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke and James Tomkins all arriving for a combined total in excess of £50 million. While it was unfortunate that Pape Souare was injured in a serious car accident, Palace's failure to strengthen the squad's depth in the past four transfer windows has hit the team's fortunes quite hard.

3. Big characters weren't cherished

Some managers understand the value of big characters in the dressing room. They understand the leadership they bring and the guidance they can offer. Pulis understood it. Warnock understood it. Even Ian Holloway understood it. Pardew did not.

After a miserable 2016, Alan Pardew was removed from his position as manager at Crystal Palace.

It seemed clear that he didn't see eye to eye with Jedinak, the club captain, from the beginning of his reign, and it was only a matter of time until the Australian would leave the club. The nature of his departure, with Jedinak stripped of his captaincy before he was sold, seemed to be done with an intention to undermine the player. In selling him, Palace didn't just lose a defensive midfield specialist but a personality that kept the dressing room together.

4. A gung-ho approach when stability was needed

Pardew had plenty of opportunities both last season and this to turn the club's form around. Most competent managers appreciate the need for stability during tumultuous spells. When Palace did grind out results to collect points, instead of continuing that approach and establishing a series of wins and draws to build upon, Pardew reverted to previous tactics that ultimately resulted in further defeats.

That carefree attitude toward collecting points manifested itself in Palace falling to defeats to Swansea, Burnley and Manchester City, where points were just a defensive substitute away. Instead, Pardew rolled the dice and lost.

5. A memorable FA Cup final defeat undermined by dancing

Getting to the FA Cup final was a moment of huge pride for Crystal Palace fans and the club on the whole. The club's supporters were a highlight of the occasion, providing a wall of noise at one end of the stadium. The result was a painful one, given that Palace took the lead so late in the game and then spent most of extra time playing against 10 men.

It was only after the game, on social media and TV highlights, that Palace supporters in attendance saw the manager's dance on the sidelines following Jason Puncheon's goal. It has since been shown as one of the key "moments" of the game -- a clip that is often repeated whenever the FA Cup result is mentioned. It was a moment of excitement for Pardew, but it showed a selfish disregard for his players and a lack of focus for the occasion. It's a painful reminder to Palace fans of the result.

Robert Sutherland is ESPN FC's Crystal Palace blogger. You can follow him on Twitter @RoDuSu.

