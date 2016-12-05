ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Chievo Verona Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Other Clubs
AC Milan
AS Roma
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Crotone
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Palermo
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
US Pescara
Now Playing
Roma vs Chievo-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016
Chievo Verona
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Roma vs Chievo-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd December 2016
Chievo Verona
about an hour ago
Read
Roma 3-1 Chievo Verona
Italian Serie A
3 hours ago
Read
Chievo vs Genoa-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th December 2016
Chievo Verona
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Chievo Verona 1-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A
Nov 6, 2016
Read
Highlights: Chievo 1-3 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Oct 16, 2016
Read
Highlights: Chievo 1-0 Atalanta
Italian Serie A
Dec 13, 2015
Read
Conte content with Chievo conquest
Juventus
Feb 17, 2014
Read
Antonio Conte: We fought tooth and nail
Juventus
Sep 26, 2013
Read
Highlights: Chievo 1-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A
Feb 3, 2013
Read