Tottenham and Chelsea are set to do battle for Everton's England international Ross Barkley. The Telegraph reports that Spurs are preparing to table an offer, with Chelsea set to follow suit with one of their own. Spurs are ready to offer £20m up front with a possible £8m more in add-ons, but the Telegraph writes that they "do not have a clear run at Barkley."

