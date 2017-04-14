Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Transfer Talk: Will West Brom land John Terry?

Chelsea ESPN staff
John Terry

Legend Terry might have more to offer

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Mourinho gets it right, Conte gets it wrong

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Jose Mourinho during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Anderlecht and Manchester United.

Trending: Terry exits Chelsea, Mou's tactics

Latest ESPN staff
Antonio Conte

Could Chelsea really lose the league?

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Mou halts Chelsea, Herrera stifles Hazard

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino

Ogden: Title race will hinge on cup clash

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Man United inspired by Mou; Spurs close in

Heroes & Villains Iain Macintosh
Mou gets performance, result to build upon

The Match Mark Ogden
Costa at his worst as everything goes wrong

Chelsea Player Ratings Phil Lythell
Man United tighten title race with Chelsea win

The Match Richard Jolly
Hirshey: Why Mourinho envies Conte

Premier League David Hirshey
What if Shaw had gone to Chelsea?

Premier League Richard Jolly
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Transfer Talk: Roma agree deal for Chelsea target Kessie?

Chelsea ESPN Staff
Joe Cole

Joe Cole talks Tampa Bay and Mourinho

Exclusive Interview Mark Ogden
Conte Mourinho sidelines 170314

Man United, Chelsea ready for 150th meeting

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Conte holds the aces against Mourinho

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Hislop's Rankings: Chelsea No. 4

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Costa's Chelsea legacy on the line

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Transfer Talk: West Brom will try to tempt John Terry

The Mirror reports that West Bromwich Albion are strong contenders to sign 36-year-old John Terry, with boss Tony Pulis "determined to take the Chelsea captain to The Hawthorns at the second time of asking."

