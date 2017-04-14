Transfer Talk: West Brom will try to tempt John Terry
The Mirror reports that West Bromwich Albion are strong contenders to sign 36-year-old John Terry, with boss Tony Pulis "determined to take the Chelsea captain to The Hawthorns at the second time of asking." For more on Terry to West Brom, as well as other rumours, check out Transfer Talk by clicking here.
The Mirror reports that West Bromwich Albion are strong contenders to sign 36-year-old John Terry, with boss Tony Pulis "determined to take the Chelsea captain to The Hawthorns at the second time of asking."
For more on Terry to West Brom, as well as other rumours, check out Transfer Talk by clicking here.