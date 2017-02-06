Diego Costa goal drought is concerning for Chelsea and Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte was left disappointed by Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Chelsea coming away from Burnley with only a point after a scrappy game in trying conditions wasn't the worst eventuality that could have befallen them on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side still lead the Premier League table, although they passed up the opportunity to extend the gap to 12 points. However, animated amid the Turf Moor snow flurries, Conte cut an increasingly frustrated figure in the Chelsea technical area. He watched as his side failed to build on the advantage Pedro's well-executed early goal had provided. The visitors subsequently created little in the way of chances to re-take the initiative after Burnley equalised.

Diego Costa's goals that helped power Chelsea to the top of the league have dried up. A third successive blank in the league -- and fourth in all competitions -- came in a game when he managed just two shots, both of which were easily blocked. The drought is a cause for concern and Conte, given the apparent lack of trust in the capabilities of £33 million understudy Michy Batshuayi, doesn't appear to have a compelling Plan B.

As Chelsea toiled against obdurate opponents, wing-backs Marcos Alonso and to a lesser extent Victor Moses were less effective than they have been in previous games. As a consequence, Costa didn't enjoy the type of service he has been used to in the past. That said, the Blues striker did compensate by linking up well with Pedro and Eden Hazard but he still failed to self-generate the type of chances he was converting earlier in the season.

Conte's use of substitutes, Cesc Fabregas replacing Nemanja Matic in the 67th minute and Willian replacing Moses in the 72nd minute, brought a switch to 4-2-4 with Pedro playing wide left and Willian wide right. It was an admirable change of tactics and might have borne fruit had the Italian made the adjustments earlier in the game. Half time could have been a productive call and might have caught Burnley out before they had time to adjust, because as it transpired centre-back Michael Keane was in no mood to concede an inch to Costa & Co. and nor were his fellow defenders.

The late introduction of Batshuayi, who replaced Pedro in the 87th minute, told its own story as Conte persisted with Costa to the dour end. It's now 329 minutes since the Brazil-born Spain international scored the last of this season to date's 15 Premier League goals, and the question the Blues boss will be asking himself is what will happen to Chelsea's advantage over their rivals if the drought continues?

If Costa's dip in form is just a blip all strikers go through, perhaps there is nothing to be worried about. But the nagging doubt remains that last month's brouhaha created by the £30m-a year-salary offer to move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin may have had a damaging psychological effect on the player. There was also the disagreement with Chelsea fitness coach Julio Tous, which resulted in omission from the squad for the league game with Leicester City.

Costa's last clear-cut chance to score was the penalty he took against Liverpool, which was saved by Simon Mignolet. Had he beaten Mignolet, Chelsea would almost certainly have won the game 2-1 and Costa would have taken the plaudits. Whatever may or may not be playing on the striker's mind about the future would have been forgotten in an instant. Costa is a big game player and that would have been a big game goal. In the Arsenal match that followed, for all Chelsea's superiority as they coasted to a 3-1 victory, Costa noticeably faded from view in the second half -- that vital spark was missing and it remained the case against Burnley.

Chelsea's next opponents are Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, an FA Cup tie that typically would see Conte rotate heavily with Costa likely to be rested as Batshuayi gets another chance to impress. Perhaps Conte should consider playing Costa from the start or giving him a decent 30 minutes off the bench. A striker needs goals and the Wolves match might present Costa with an opportunity to rediscover his mojo ahead of a home league game with rejuvenated Swansea City. The flip side of course is that Batshuayi might power a hat trick in the cup game -- a feat that could convince Conte to give him some serious game time in league matches.

Fortunately for the Chelsea manager, with Pedro now finding the net regularly and Hazard looking back to his best, the Blues have goals elsewhere in them so the concern over Costa isn't a crisis just yet.

