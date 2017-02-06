Chelsea cannot sustain fast start at Burnley, but defence stands firm

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.

Chelsea extended their lead, at least temporarily given that Manchester City can close the gap on Monday, to 10 points after a 1-1 draw against rugged Burnley.

Seven minutes in, Victor Moses' surging run fed Pedro who coolly slotted home. The visitors were in the ascendancy but had their momentum checked when Robbie Brady curled an excellent free kick beyond the fingertips of Thibaut Courtois after 24 minutes.

The second half saw Chelsea continue to press, but they lacked their early fluidity while Burnley always looked a threat on the break, aided by some generous officiating from referee Kevin Friend. In the end, a draw was a fair result and both teams will be happy enough with a point in the circumstances.

Burnley Burnley Chelsea Chelsea 1 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The fantastic start to the game showed that Chelsea meant business despite the inclement conditions and a raucous home crowd. The defence once again stuck to their task despite the pressure exerted on them by Andre Gray's pace and Ashley Barnes' physical approach.

Negatives

Chelsea's inability to maintain early verve and precision was disappointing. Failing to register a shot on target after the seventh minute, despite dominating possession, exemplified a rare off-day in attack.

Manager rating out of 10

7-- Antonio Conte was brave enough to change his system to 4-2-4 for the last 20 minutes after realising that 3-4-3 was being blunted. The decision to go for victory against a dangerous opponent, when a point was no disgrace, was admirable and illustrated his winning mentality.

Player ratings (1-10, 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 7 -- Had few shots to deal with but set himself well to thwart Matthew Lowton from close range. Courtois was commanding in aerial situations but had no chance with Brady's brilliant free kick.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 8 -- Composed throughout and used the ball well when in possession. Switched seamlessly from centre-back to right-back in the closing stages.

DF David Luiz, 8 -- A real warrior's performance, given that he played most of the game with an obvious limp; he compensated for his subsequent lack of pace with some almost telepathic anticipation. Booked for dissent after a scything, bookable challenge on him by Gray went unsanctioned.

DF Gary Cahill, 7 -- Made a heroic block in the first half, though almost undid that good work in the second when he misread the ball and allowed it to strike his back and bounce into the path of a Burnley counter.

Eden Hazard was impressive early but, like many of his teammates, faded as the game went on.

MF Marcos Alonso, 7 -- Untroubled defensively but failed to make the most of several opportunities to cross the ball effectively. Curbed his attacking instincts when moved into a back four.

MF Victor Moses, 7 -- His blistering run for Pedro's goal, in which he evaded one of many cynical yet unpunished challenges from the hosts on the day, was sensational. Provided a solid defensive display after that.

MF N'Golo Kante, 8 -- Had his hands full against the combative Joey Barton in what became an enthralling midfield tussle that the Frenchman ultimately won. Kante's breaking up of play was superb once again.

MF Nemanja Matic, 6 -- Fully played his part in the opening 25 minutes as Chelsea took control but then lost his way once the Burnley midfield started to pressure him in possession.

FW Pedro, 7 -- Took his goal wonderfully with an exquisite first touch that was followed by a sharp finish. Struggled to make a decisive impact in the second half and was eventually replaced.

FW Eden Hazard, 7 -- Was mesmerising in the opening half hour but, like many of his teammates, he was unable to sustain that level for the full 90 minutes. Still always looked like Chelsea's best route to a winner.

FW Diego Costa, 6 -- Always in the action, the Spaniard nevertheless had a frustrating afternoon and was well chaperoned by Burnley's Michael Keane.

Substitutes

MF Cesc Fabregas, 7 -- Prompted and probed without being able to unpick a tightly packed and well-organised Burnley defence.

FW Willian, NR -- Couldn't provide the incisive pass but was not the only one.

FW Michy Bashuayi, NR -- Showed a couple of nice touches in his brief time on the pitch.

Phil is one of ESPN's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @PhilLythell.