Pitfalls for champions-elect Chelsea as Antonio Conte's men head to Burnley

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether anyone can catch Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea's emphatic 3-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal last Saturday underlined the Blues' status as favourites to win the Premier League.

A nine-point advantage over Tottenham, who head the chasing pack, has led to plenty of talk that the outcome of this season's competition is a foregone conclusion. Fortunately, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte doesn't see it that way, and it's just as well because there are still 14 games to play.

Conte's side made it look easy against Arsenal, and in theory, Sunday's somewhat less glamorous opponents, midtable Burnley, should prove no match for Chelsea -- but football doesn't work like that. Title aspirations are often shredded by basement battlers and well-organised, workmanlike teams who love nothing more than sticking it to the top flight's aristocracy.

That nine-point gap Chelsea enjoy owes plenty in part to the fact the Blues' rivals are coming unstuck against lowly opposition. Watford winning at Arsenal, Spurs drawing at Sunderland, Swansea winning at Liverpool are the recent examples, but there are plenty more this season. Ominously, Burnley have caused their fair share of surprises, particularly at Turf Moor, where the Lancashire club are currently on a winning run of seven games in all competitions.

A playing record which reads nine wins in 13 home games makes Sean Dyche's side the third-ranking team in respect of matches on their own turf. Only Chelsea and Spurs can better this form. Earlier in the season, despite having 81 percent possession and mustering 26 shots, Liverpool lost 2-0 at Turf Moor, where Burnley have only conceded more than one goal on two occasions and kept an impressive six clean sheets.

Chelsea's stats on the road make for equally compelling reading. Winning eight of 12 away matches makes for the best away record in the league, and Conte's superbly drilled outfit will be expected to dominate possession against Burnley, who are likely to be reliant on counterattacking opportunities and set pieces to provide them with goal scoring opportunities.

If Chelsea are to come away with all three points, they must take the chances they are certain to create. Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been in inspired form this season and is certain to be in for a busy afternoon, as is the Clarets back line.

Chelsea go into the weekend nine points clear of second-place Tottenham and 12 clear of rivals Arsenal.

It will take craft and guile to unpick Dyche's defence, but if Eden Hazard can replicate the dazzling display he put on against Arsenal, goals will surely follow. Hazard has blown hot and cold this season. A man of the match performance against the Gunners and his wonder strike to make it 2-0 came after a fallow spell. It's possible that the Belgium international, who was reported to be carrying a knock after that game, might rapidly retreat back into his shell against Burnley if he is kicked from pillar to post. Such physical attention, however, brings with it its own opportunities, and the sight of referee Kevin Friend pointing to the penalty spot after Hazard has been clattered to the ground is a distinct possibility.

Chelsea wing-backs Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso will also be expected to create chances as Conte deploys his 3-4-3 system once more. Alonso in particular has become a potent threat, scoring four goals in addition to providing three assists for his teammates.

Diego Costa will be the likely beneficiary of Moses and Alonso's hard work, but the Chelsea striker will need to have a greater appetite for the contest than he appeared to have against Arsenal, when he cut a subdued figure, particularly in the second half. Costa blanked against the Gunners and was leapfrogged in the Premier League scoring chart by Romelu Lukaku, who blasted four goals for Everton in their 6-3 win against Bournemouth. Lukaku's notable feat resurrected stories about a big-money return to Stamford Bridge. Costa finding the net at Turf Moor and adding to his present tally of 15 goals will serve as a reminder that he is still the main man up front for Chelsea.

An unsung hero for the Blues this season has been Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper has been an underemployed spectator during the majority of Chelsea's games since Conte switched to 3-4-3, but to his credit, Courtois has remained focused. He has pulled off some great saves on occasions when the defence in front of him has been wrong-footed by a counterattack. Against Burnley, to avoid the same calamity that befell Liverpool, Courtois will need to maintain this level of consistency.

It won't be easy, but with Conte's steely resolve propelling Chelsea forward and curbing any notion of complacency, the London club have sufficient superior attributes to secure victory.

Mark Worrall is one of ESPN FC's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @gate17marco