Five Diego Costa flashpoints that can give Chelsea hope for a reconciliation

LONDON -- Diego Costa's uncertain future is the only cloud hanging over Antonio Conte and Chelsea halfway through what could be a superb season. Seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, the Blues have every reason to reconcile with their star striker, and many supporters will be heartened to see Costa back in training at Cobham.

Costa's reputation for impulsiveness and emotional volatility was forged in Spain, with many of the most memorable incidents in his nomadic early career documented in Fran Guillen's insightful biography "Diego Costa: The Art of War". Fortunately for Chelsea, many of those incidents also provide evidence that Costa's relationship with the club and Conte could be repaired.

ESPN FC takes a look at the flashpoints in Costa's past that might have led Chelsea to anticipate a situation like this one -- and provide cause for hope that he can still be brought back into the Stamford Bridge fold.

1. He wanted to leave Albacete after just 45 minutes

Costa joined Segunda Division side Albacete on a season-long loan in August 2008 on the advice of his representatives and Atletico Madrid director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, who rejected an approach from Malaga due to fears of what his young Brazilian striker would get up to on the Costa del Sol.

"Diego was labouring under a couple of serious misconceptions when he arrived," Juan Ignacio Martinez, Albacete's coach at the time, told Guillen. "First of all, he had no idea that Albacete wasn't on the coast and therefore didn't have a beach and, secondly, he thought he was coming to a much better team."

Costa travelled to Puertollano to watch his new team play in the final of the Castilla La Mancha Cup. He was less than impressed.

"I made a point of being completely up front with him about the quality of the players we had and at half-time he told me that, after having seen the kind of football we were producing, there was no way he was staying," Martinez added. "He was adamant. He was going back to Madrid!"

Diego Costa has a history of losing his cool, leaving some hope he can rejoin the Chelsea fold.

After some persuasion Costa decided to stick it out at Albacete, and nine days later he scored the winning goal in his new team's 2-1 win over Sevilla B on the opening day of the season.

2. He was benched after rowing with an Albacete teammate

Costa played every match for Albacete in the Segunda Division until Dec. 13, when Martinez dropped both him and goalkeeper Jonathan to the substitutes' bench for a match against Real Sociedad after the pair had become embroiled in a blazing argument.

"I remember it was over something really trivial -- one of them had asked for the ball and the other didn't get it to him fast enough," Martinez told Guillen of the incident, which appears eerily reminiscent to Costa's on-pitch spat with Pedro Rodriguez during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham earlier this month.

Costa came on at half-time and scored a 93rd-minute winner, before settling his differences with Jonathan the next day with a heart-to-heart and what Guillen describes as a "brotherly hug" on the training pitch.

3. He threatened to leave Albacete when Martinez was sacked

Martinez formed a close bond with Costa, despite often finding him difficult to control. On one occasion Guillen says the striker left the training pitch in a sulk when his coach demanded more intense pressing during a drill, and had to be convinced to return by teammate Diego Trotta.

Costa was equally fond of Martinez, and was furious when the Albacete board sacked the coach with the team struggling at the end of April 2009.

Antonio Alfaro, an agent who played a role in bringing Costa to Albacete, had to talk the striker out of quitting the club in protest. "In the end he accepted what I was saying," the agent later told Guillen.

4. He had to be talked out of firing Jorge Mendes

Alfaro and Costa became close and, according to Pitarch, the striker considered dumping Mendes after becoming convinced that the powerful Portuguese agent was too busy with more high-profile clients to look after his interests.

"I said: 'You need to show some gratitude to the people who believed in you from the start,'" Pitarch told Guillen. Mendes had discovered the striker playing in a regional tournament in Sao Paulo and introduced him to European football with Braga as a raw 17-year-old.

Alfaro never pressured Costa to sign with him and Pitarch's words convinced the striker to stick with Mendes, who would go on to secure him a £32 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2014.

5. He turned up late and overweight at Atletico demanding to be sold

In the summer of 2009, weary from joining a new club on loan every year, Costa returned "10 days late for preseason training" with Atletico and "six or seven kilos overweight", according to Pitarch.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'Why should I bother? You obviously don't really rate me and I'd be happier if you'd just let me go,'" Pitarch told Guillen.

Costa also informed Pitarch that he would like to join Vitoria in his native Brazil and instructed him to begin talks. The Atletico director responded by drawing up a new long-term contract, which his headstrong striker eventually signed.

"It's unfortunate but it's just the way he is," Pitarch told Guillen of Costa. "He sees red for 10 seconds and then he calms down and turns back into the lovable guy he is, ready to listen to sense and make amends."

