Marcos Alonso steps up with two goals in Chelsea's win at Leicester

Chelsea responded to a testing last 24 hours with an emphatic win over champions Leicester.

Chelsea maintained their seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Two well-struck goals from Marcos Alonso saw the drama surrounding dropped striker Diego Costa begin to evaporate. By the time Pedro headed home the Blues' third, Costa's absence was all but forgotten.

Positives

Coming on the back of the disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Conte's consternation with Costa, there was a huge amount of pressure on Chelsea to prove their worthiness as league leaders against reigning champions Leicester -- to their credit, that's exactly what they did.

Negatives

Eden Hazard lacked genuine conviction and authority leading the line/ While it's now clear that Conte doesn't value the perennially benched Michy Batshuayi, the £33 million striker might have done a better job of holding the ball up than his teammate who didn't look comfortable in the position.

Manager rating out of 10

9 -- Friday's turbulence involving Costa could have unhinged Conte's plans and affected team morale. Yet the outcome of the game not only proved the Italian was unfazed by the turn of events, but also that he has the strength of character and tactical acumen to deal with such scenarios.

Player ratings (1-10, 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 8 -- Made important first-half saves from Ahmed Musa and Jamie Vardy and was a calming presence for the occasionally jittery defence in front of him. Commanded the box on set pieces and capably caught a succession of Christian Fuchs' long throws.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 7 -- An obdurate presence on the right side of defence, Azpilicueta's eye-catching forward runs caused Leicester plenty of problems. Initiated Chelsea's first goal with a smart right-wing cross and also provided additional cover for Nemanja Matic who struggled for long periods of the first half.

DF David Luiz, 6 -- Uncharacteristically nervy in defence during the opening phase of the game, though distribution when in possession was immaculate. Grew in stature following the break.

DF Gary Cahill, 7 -- Always looked to have the measure of Vardy and Musa and helped Luiz remain focused. Could have scored with an acrobatic overhead kick that Costa would have been proud of, but his shot was deflected out by Morgan for a corner.

WB Victor Moses, 6 -- Always full of running on the right flank where he gave Ben Chilwell a stern examination of his defensive capabilities. Went to ground too often to attract any sympathy from referee Andre Marriner, who would wave away a late claim for a penalty as a result.

WB Marcos Alonso, 9 -- Chelsea's man-of-the-match filled the striker's breach left by Costa's absence by drifting into central positions, where he'd be ideally placed to rifle home two excellent goals. Owned the left flank and didn't shirk defensive responsibilities. An excellent 90-minute performance considering there had been a question mark over the Spaniard's fitness going into the game.

MF Nemanja Matic, 5 -- Distinctly average performance. Culpable of overrunning the ball when in possession and over reliant on Azpilicueta and Kante to cover a procession of mistakes. Looked less troubled once Chelsea had the game by the scruff of the neck at 2-0, but life was always going to be a lot easier by then.

MF N'Golo Kante, 7 -- Unfazed by a return to the stadium where he made his name last season, Kante compensated for Matic's untidy play by tackling sharply and calmly completing passes.

FW Pedro, 8 -- Spent the first half being bullied off the ball by Morgan and Danny Drinkwater but proved to be much more of a creative force in the second half. Excellent give-and-go play with Willian eventually culminated in a chance to direct a header past Kasper Schmeichel, which the Spaniard did with deft precision.

FW Willian, 7 -- Failed to get out of Robert Huth's pocket in the first half but clearly benefitted from Conte's half-time team talk and stood up to be counted after the break. Created the chance from a free kick with which Alonso would then go on to score his second goal, and linked up wonderfully with Pedro for Chelsea's third.

FW Eden Hazard, 7 -- Initially adapted well to the "false nine" position and showed superb awareness and skill to set up Alonso's first goal. Dropped deeper as the game went on and lacked incisiveness thereafter. Replaced by Cesc Fabregas in the 79th minute.

Substitutes

MF Cesc Fabregas, NR -- Replaced Hazard and helped Chelsea maintain midfield authority for the final minutes of the game.

MF Ruben Loftus-Cheek, NR -- Replaced Pedro in the 84th minute.

FW Michy Batshuayi, NR -- Replaced Willian in the 84th minute.

