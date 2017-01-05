Conte is the right man to lead Chelsea through Stamford Bridge development

Gab Marcotti gets Carlo Ancelotti's take on how Antonio Conte has reinvigorated Premier League leaders Chelsea this season.

Wednesday night's unanimous vote by members of Hammersmith and Fulham Council's Planning and Development Control Committee to approve Chelsea's proposals to build a new stadium on the site of Stamford Bridge was met with unbridled joy by Blues supporters following the proceedings on social media.

The sense of relief among fans was palpable. Although there is clearly much to be done before the works can commence, the fact that the new stadium will be sited where Chelsea have played football since their foundation in 1905 removes a shroud of uncertainty that has blanketed the Bridge since the '70s, when property developers first circled one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the country.

Although Chelsea still need to find a temporary home while the Bridge is razed to the ground and rebuilt, the long-term gain far outweighs the short-term (building works are forecasted to take three years) pain that match-going supporters will have to endure to cheer on their team.

A lot can happen in football in three years, and while the hardcore Blues support will endure change and hiatus just as it has always done throughout the lean years in the pre-Roman Abramovich era, it's vitally important that Chelsea remain a competitive force not only domestically, but on the European stage as well during the period of stadium redevelopment

Right now, with Antonio Conte at the managerial helm, Chelsea are surfing on the crest of a wave of positivity. The Blues are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and have a favourable draw at home to Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It may be too early to talk of winning the title or indeed the league and cup double, but Conte is clearly fashioning a team of winners and there are parallels to be drawn with Carlo Ancelotti, who won the double in his first season as Chelsea manager.

Like Ancelotti, Conte is hugely popular with supporters. Both managers were outstanding, highly decorated players and bosses before arriving at the Bridge -- a pedigree which is valued as much as their humility when things aren't quite going to plan.

Antonio Conte has gained huge popularity among players and supporters alike since taking over as Chelsea manager.

Unfortunately for Ancelotti, things soured spectacularly quickly, as they so often do at Chelsea, after that double-winning 2009-10 campaign. A year later, May 2011, having fallen foul of Abramovich's notorious impatience at perceived failure, Ancelotti was unceremoniously sacked.

In the four years that followed before Conte's appointment in April 2015, the Chelsea owner worked his way through a procession of permanent and temporary managers. Chronologically, and with wildly varying degrees of success on the pitch and popularity with the fans, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Steve Holland and Guus Hiddink took charge of first-team affairs at the Bridge.

The highs, lows and general instability associated with this period may be run-of-the-mill where Chelsea are concerned and Abramovich has got away with it at Stamford Bridge, where somehow equilibrium and a sense of normality have been restored under Conte. What might have happened on the pitch with such turbulence had the Blues been playing their home fixtures at a different ground is anyone's guess.

Wembley is at the top of a very short list of possible venues where Chelsea might play their "home" games when building works commence. The England national stadium has thus far proved to be a luckless, unsettling place for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have played Champions League games there during ground development, and it will be interesting to see how Spurs fare next season when they are scheduled to play a campaign's worth of Premier League home games at the venue.

If Chelsea are to remain competitive during their time away from Stamford Bridge, it's vitally important that the current feel-good factor in SW6 is maintained and built on. This starts in the dressing room with the manager and players and percolates out to the supporters. Conte is the right man to lead the club through a pivotal phase in its history and Abramovich needs to understand the importance of such stability to the fans.

It's certain that the owner, who is personally bankrolling the anticipated £500 million redevelopment project of Stamford Bridge, will want to see a parade of winners when the stadium reopens and if he allows Conte the latitude to do the job he is doing very well at the moment he may just get his wish.

Mark Worrall is one of ESPN FC's Chelsea bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @gate17marco